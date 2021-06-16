• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 11:48 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Gerald Houck III, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3:10 p.m., at 1215 W. Third St., Cleveland, Jamell Florence, 24, Streersboro, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:44 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Lacy Harter, 28, Defiance address, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Sunday, 11:08 a.m., at 635 Emmett St., Melvin McCoy, 38, same address, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 5:44 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Brittany Grond, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment.
Monday, 11:58 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Ryan Thompson, 27, Napoleon, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Monday, 1:51 p.m., at Nagel Road and Ohio 66 north, Matthew Fedderke, 40, Defiance, was arrested for impersonating a police officer and released.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 8:38 p.m., at Ohio 65 and Mason Street in McClure, Brandon Vanhoy, 22, McClure, was cited in a traffic stop for DUI and failure to stay in a marked lane.
Monday, 7:09 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Tara Spears, 30, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Napoleon Police
June 9, 3:09 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by David Busch, 62, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffry Ridgway, 56, Bryan. Moderate damage was reported to both vehicles.
Friday, 11:28 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Nicholas Buell, 29, Napoleon, was charged with assault and transported to CCNO. Later that evening, Buell was served a warrant at CCNO.
Saturday, 6:47 p.m., at 520 Glenwood Ave., Cortney Hackney, 29, Defiance, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 3:29 a.m., at 400-B W. Washington St., Cesario Chavez, 60, Liberty Center, was arrested for OVI.
Sunday, 9:20 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Austin Pritchard, 30, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Monday, 7:15 p.m., at Industrial and Independence drives, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Henderson, 54, Toledo, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Christina Snyder, 35, Toledo. Light damage reported to Henderson's vehicle, moderate damage to Snyder's.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 11:20 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Gross, 28, Paulding, struck a deer. Heavy damage to the vehicle was reported.
• Fires
Deshler
Fire — Tuesday, 5:27 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire along a railroad tracks on Henry County Road 3.
Farmer Township
Fire — Monday, 2:29 p.m., firefighters investigated a propane tank incident at 07980 Ohio 249, but found no fire.
Leipsic
Fire — Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire along the railroad tracks at Ohio 65 and Putnam County Rod E.
