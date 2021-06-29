• Police reports
State Patrol
June 22, 12:52 p.m., at Williams and Clinton streets in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Alex Hahn, 16, 15863 Sponseller Road, backed and struck a vehicle driven by Nancy Eickenberg, 70, 800 Chippewa Drive. No damage to Hahn's vehicle, but light damage to Eickenberg's vehicle. Hahn was cited with improperly backing.
June 22, 6:56 p.m., on U.S. 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Vollmar, 16, Stryker, on backing struck the front of a vehicle driven by Dustin Dewitt, 38, Montpelier. No damage to Vollmar's vehicle, but light damage to Dewitt's. Vollmar was cited with improperly backing.
Friday, 1:57 p.m., at County roads H and 16 in Jefferson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Raymond Briggs, 19, Bryan, drove off the south side of the road, struck a stop sign and a culvert. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Passenger Tyler Walter, 35, Tecumseh, Mich., had possible injury but was not treated. Briggs was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 6:51 a.m., just north of Arps Road on Moser Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Spychala, 18, 9716 Independence Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 4:59 p.m., at Ohio 281 and Domersville Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Leininger, 37, Columbus Grove, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dolores Salinas, 53, Holgate. Light damage was reported to both vehicles. Leininger was cited with not keeping proper distance with the vehicle in front.
Friday, 5:24 p.m., at Ohio 281 approaching the traffic signal at East Second Street in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Thompson, 29, Paulding, drifted across three lanes of traffic and entered an uncontrolled skid when returning to proper lane, striking a vehicle driven by Mark Clellan, 25, 1201 Terrace Drive. Thompson's vehicle had heavy damage, and he was cited with failure to control. Clellan's vehicle had moderate damage.
Saturday, midnight, on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Brendan Fronk, 21, 20337 Schick Road, crossed the center line and left the roadway, coming to rest in a field. Fronk left the scene on foot and was contacted the following day. He was cited with failure to control. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 10:17 p.m., at North Clinton and Greer streets, a vehicle driven by Kerri Torres, 49, 217 Main St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Curtis Helton, 69, 752 Harrison Ave. Damage to both vehicles was light. Torres was cited with failure to maintain safe distance between vehicles.
Thursday, noon, at North Clinton and McKinley streets, a vehicle driven by Christopher Kizer, 30, 1505 E. Second St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Barnett, 68, 1640 Stonemore Drive. Light damage to Barnett's vehicle, no damage to Kizer's. Kizer was cited for failure to maintain safe distance.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:21 p.m., at Wilhelm Street and North CSX in Napoleon, Everett Dickerson, 61, Defiance, was cited with physical control.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., at 477 U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, Ricardo Cavazos, 27, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated trespassing, burglary and menacing and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:08 p.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Ralph Carter, 48, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Saturday, 10:40 p.m., on County Road S in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Baker, 61, Oakwood, struck a deer. Reported damage to the vehicle was light.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:28 p.m., at Meekison and S. Perry streets, Angela Stevens, 55, Napoleon, was arrested on a Fulton County Sheriff's warrant, bond was posted.
Saturday, 4:51 p.m., at 1115 N. Sheffield Ave., Toby Borstelman, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a Henry County Sheriff's warrant and transferred to the sheriff's office.
Saturday, 8:19 p.m., at Daggett Drive and Maumee Avenue, Shane Gomez, 48, Archbold, was cited with failure to stop after an accident, and cited with failure to maintain reasonable control of the vehicle; Shane Gomez, 48, Archbold, was cited with OVI.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 5:23 a.m., on Township Road 151 north of Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kameran Clemens, 28, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage reported to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 2:20 p.m., on Ohio 500, just north of Township Road 81 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Light, 27, Payne, struck a dog and caused moderate damage to the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 8:37 p.m., on County Road G in German Township, a vehicle driven by Troy McQuillin, 62, Delta, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
June 22, 5:37 a.m., at Bannister Drive and Shoop Avenue, an unidentified vehicle turned off of Bannister Drive, lost control and struck a vehicle parked at the residence of 1354 N. Shoop Ave. Damage to the parked vehicle was moderate.
Williams Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:57 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffory Nailor, 52, Edgerton, struck a deer. Reported damage to the vehicle was moderate.
• Fire
Grover Hill
Fire — Friday, 2:31 a.m., at 18310 Ohio 114, firefighters from Grover Hill, Oakwood, and Scott fire departments were called to a fire.
