• Police reports

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 3:27 p.m., at Second and Auglaize streets, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Norden, 20, 23233 Flory Road, struck the back of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Moreno, 27, 548 Pontiac Drive, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lonnie Jones, 76, Cecil. Norden was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead. Norden's vehicle had not damage, while the other two had light damage.

Thursday, 2:37 a.m., at 220 Wyandotte, officers were called for a disturbance where Jennifer Ankney, 41, 700 Ralston, was arrested for disorderly conduct, and child endangerment and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., at 235 W. Main St., Deshler, Carl Pippin III, 23, Fremont, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 12:49 a.m., at 733 W. Clinton St., Elizabeth Hernandez, 41, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and transferred to custody in Lucas County.

Thursday, 2:50 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Shane Machala, 29, Toledo, was served multiple warrants from the Napoleon Police Department.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments