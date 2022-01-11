• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:15 p.m., at Fullmer/Hire and Standley roads in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Walker Chance, 20, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Ricky Bergalowski, 28, 14722 Fullmer Road, and both vehicles had heavy damage. Bergalowski was taken by South Rickland Rescue to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries and Chance was taken by Defiance Fire and Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Chance was cited with DUI.
Thursday, 6:03 p.m., on County Road 424 west of Limbaugh Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Mansfield, 31, 24509 Watson Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Friday, 4:34 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets in Defiance City, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Bland, 19, 809 Jefferson Ave., sustained light damage when it struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Tyler Kemp, 29, 783 Village Lane, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christine Turner, 55, 23047 Watson Road. Kemp's vehicle had light damage and Turner's had no reported damage. Bland was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:28 p.m., on Blosser Road near Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Stacy Kristi, 41, Put-in-Bay, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Saturday, 7:55 p.m., The Bend Road north of County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Vincent Konoff, 27, Cecil, drove left of center and struck a guardrail on the opposite side of the road, over-corrected and struck the guard rail on the eastern side of the road where it came to a rest with heavy damage to the vehicle. Konoff was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 6:07 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Oktavia Rohlf, 18, 1840 Sherwood Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gregory Figy, 45, 4124 W. Rolling Meadows. Both vehicles had light damage and Rohlf was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 3:13 p.m., at Clinton and Fifth streets, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Roberts, 41, Van Wert, side-swiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Marsha Kirkpatrick, Bryan, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Roberts was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3 p.m., on Clinton Street just south of Second Street, a vehicle by Michael Sobieck, 64, attempted a U-turn in front of a vehicle driven by Natasha Flores, 33, 1215 Ralston Ave., causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Sobieck was cited for making an illegal U-turn.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:37 p.m., on U.S. 6 east of County Road 6A in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Lora Manon, 60, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 8:15 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Banner School Road, Joshua Weber, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 7:22 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was served warrant for criminal damaging.
Saturday, 4:04 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jordan Vanderveer, 30, Toledo, was served warrants for criminal damaging.
Saturday, 6:11 p.m., Deshler, Brad Kirkendall, 51, Leipsic, was arrested on failure to appear warrants and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 5:06 a.m., on Orchard Street near 102 Ash St. in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Sean McBain, 49, Payne, crossed over the center line and left the roadway where it struck a utility pole and caused heavy damage to the vehicle. McBain was taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 6:02 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Vinal McClure, 69, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Jan. 4, 12:12 p.m., at 1051 Shoop Ave. just north of Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Sidney Siebert, 74, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Amy Morr, 50, Wauseon, and caused light damage to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:57 p.m., at Indian Way and East Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Katherine Bronson, 36, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Marriah Ibarra, 18, Wauseon. Ibarra's vehicle had moderate damage and Bronson's vehicle had light damage. Ibarra was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
