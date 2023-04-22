Area police reports
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 1:27 p.m., at Baltimore Road and Deatrick Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kris Harmon, 28, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., struck a northbound vehicle driven by Sara Perez, 24, 433 Franklin St., as Perez's vehicle attempted a left turn. Both vehicles had light damage and Perez was cited for a stop sign violation.
Wednesday, 3:03 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Leeleon Messer III, 45, 2254 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested on a probation violation from Virginia and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., at 628 Grover Ave., Travis Ooten-Webb, 33, 625 Grover Ave., was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:05 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Cayne Hoeffel, 18, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kaytie Mason, 29, 203 Main St. Mason and 10-year-old passenger, Jordon Kent, 203 Main St., were treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries. Both vehicles had light damage, and Hoeffel was cited for assured clear distance.
Napoleon police---
April 14, 7:58 a.m., at Woodlawn and Westmoreland avenues, a northbound Napoleon Area City Schools bus, driven by Chad Kruse, 41, Archbold, struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Ludemann, 53, Napoleon, as Ludemann's vehicle attempted a left turn south. Both vehicles had light damage, and Kruse was cited for failure to yield.
April 15, 4:51 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Selena Heckman, 24, Napoleon, attempted to back from the residence at 220 Scott St. and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Westfall, 65, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., at Kenilworth and Glenwood avenues, a vehicle driven by Arturo Gonzales IV, 41, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Beverly Cordes, 64, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 4:37 p.m., on Ohio 637, south of Township Road 108 in Jackson Township, a northbound Pilot Travel Centers vehicle driven by Derek Klaus, 30, Delphos, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Paulding police---
April 14, 2:20 p.m., on Perry Street in the 300 block, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dennis Doster, 87, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jack Smith Jr., 44, Paulding. Passenger in Doster's vehicle, Helen Doster, 83, Paulding was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Smith's vehicle had moderate damage and Doster's had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., on Glenwood Street, a vehicle driven by Deanna Keefer, 51, Fayette, attempted to back from a private drive at 740 E. Elm St. and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Jennifer Croninger, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.