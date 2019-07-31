• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 11:48 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Williams County, a motorcycle ridden by Michael Ricker, 50, Defiance, went out of control when the driver braked. He was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected serious injuries. Damage was moderate to the motorcycle.
Sunday, 7:17 a.m., on Williams County Road G, a vehicle driven by Shanea Ross, 44, Bryan, struck a goose. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., on Williams County Road G, a vehicle driven by Yolanda Roel, 71, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
July 23, 1:11 p.m., on U.S. 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by Todd Comer, 46, Defiance, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Logan Wilson, 24, Findlay. Comer was cited for a passing violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
July 24, 5:57 a.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Donald Lawrence, 41, Lima, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by David Buettner, 61, Delphos. Lawrence was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Lawrence vehicle and light to the Buettner vehicle.
Friday, 5:18 p.m., at Domersville Road and East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Hannah Ellison, 19, Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michael Kaufman, 64, Defiance. Ellison was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 5:35 p.m., on Hopkins Street, a vehicle owned by Robert Sanders, 230 Hopkins St., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:36 a.m., Jeffrey Smith, 34, Toledo, was arrested on a parole violation and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 8:10 p.m., Adam Miller, 30, Payne, cited for OVI and lanes of travel following a traffic stop on Spencerville Street.
Sunday, 4:38 p.m., Damien Bell, 20, Hicksville, was cited for driving under suspension and no motorcycle endorsement following a traffic stop in Hicksville.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:32 a.m., Stephen Tajblik, 56, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Fifth Street.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., Christopher Cannode, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:12 p.m., at Henry County roads 13 and T, a vehicle driven by Julie Hoffman, 59, Liberty Center, failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nicholas Wines, 38, Wauseon. Wines' vehicle came to rest in a yard, while Hoffman's vehicle spun and rolled onto its side. Hoffman was taken to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 4:27 p.m., Alesha Brueschaber, age unavailable, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from Perrysburg Township.
Monday, 4:40 p.m., two handguns were reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of North Wilhelm Street.
Tuesday, 12:21 a.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 00800 block of County Road V.
• Fire
Wauseon
Fire — Monday, 8:20 p.m., firefighters were called to 9255 Dover Drive for a report of a tree down on utility lines.
