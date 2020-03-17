• Police reports
State Patrol
March 11, 1:35 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a semi struck a sign and utility pole before leaving the scene.
Friday, 9:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Terry Miller, 71, Archbold, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 6:58 p.m., Edward Burger, 49, Edgerton, was charged with theft after an alleged incident in the 01700 block of Christy Road.
Friday, 4:46 a.m., Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 9:11 a.m., James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 9:52 p.m., Conor Gilbert, 19, Defiance, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia following an alleged incident in the 27000 block of County Road 424.
Friday, 11:45 p.m., Tate Tadsen, 22, Continental, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, OVI and no headlights following a traffic stop.
Friday, 9:37 p.m., on Kiser Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Kemp, 27, 775 Village Lane, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:52 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Schweinsberg, 36, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9 p.m., Anthony Noto, 43, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 8:12 a.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Joe Schultz, 39, 05049 Evansport Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:44 p.m., Jesika McNeal, 25, and Crystal Lyle, 47, both of Defiance, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St.
Sunday, 7:36 p.m., Rafael Vasquez, 22, Hicksville, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 7:32 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Adriana Hylander, 21, Fayette, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, money was reported stolen from the 1000 block of North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 9:39 a.m., at Wayne Avenue and Juliet Street, a vehicle driven by Bradley Bradford, 55, 313 Colleen Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Marilyn Smith, 79, 1028 Wilhelm St. Bradford was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 7:42 p.m., a window was broken out on a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Karnes Avenue.
Monday, 10:37 a.m., Jordan Mitchell, 22, Saginaw, Mich., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:15 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Noah Coger, 22, Liberty Center, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 2:11 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Yant, 25, Payne, struck a guardrail and came to rest in the median. He was cited for OVI. He was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 8:31 p.m., on County Road P3 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Funchion, 61, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:18 a.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 109, a vehicle driven by Waleska Machado, 33, Youngstown, struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Carpenter, 18, Malinta. Machado was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Machado vehicle and light to the Carpenter vehicle.
Monday, 12:58 a.m., Heath Wallace, 40, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 00600 block of Ohio 110. He was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 3:27 p.m., Victoria McFaul, 37, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following an accident at 1805 Scott St.
Saturday, 7:37 p.m., Raymond Munoz, 35, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:06 p.m., a theft of aluminum cans was reported in the 100 block of Holly Hill Drive.
Monday, 2:51 a.m., Brant Ward, 29, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing and possession of drugs after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Clinton Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 8:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 14268 Power Dam Road.
Delaware Township
Fire — Monday, 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a chicken coop at 15478 Mud Creek Road, Ney. Assisting were Noble Township and Sherwood fire departments. The animals were able to escape.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 8:17 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 420 Cole St.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 10:40 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Tenneco Automotive, 1400 E. Riverview Ave.
