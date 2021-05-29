• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 9:55 p.m., at mile post 8 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Homero Longoria, 48, Bryan, struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
May 21, 10:03 p.m., on U.S. 24 just before the intersection of County Road 185 in Richland County, a vehicle driven by Abdullah Alqahtani, age not given, Fort Wayne, Ind., struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 4:14 p.m., at Downs and Emory streets, a stopped vehicle turning left, driven by Stephen Ryan, 65, 909 Greenbriar Lane, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Calib Brashear, 16, 380 Koerber Drive. Light damage was reported to both vehicles. Brashear was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 10:43 a.m., at 700 Ralston Ave., Santos Alvarado, 22, Fort Wayne, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from tne Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., at Downs and Emory streets, a vehicle driven by Brianna Marshall, 18, 623 Riverside Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Christine Seaman, 59, 832 Indian Bridge Lane. Damage to both vehicles was light. Marshall was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 5:05 p.m., at Ohio 66 North and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Carlos Flores, 48, 1209 Ralston Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Robert Gilliland, 78, 1778 Chinook Trail Court. Damage to both vehicles was light. Flores was cited for not yielding the right of way on a left turn.
Wednesday, 10:32 p.m., on Railroad Avenue, Joshua Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid St., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 11:55 a.m., at 1023 Wayne Ave., two individuals were arrested: Brittany Grond, 30, 109 Widmer St., arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court; and David Coressel, 48, Ney, arrested on a parole violation. Both were transported to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:57 p.m., at South Clinton Street and Kiser Road, a vehicle driven by Robert Turner, 77, 719 Westwood Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Brian Keegan, 63, Sherwood. Turner's vehicle had heavy damage, and Keegan's vehicle had moderate damage. Turner was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:09 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Kinder, 43, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:19 p.m., at South Perry Street and Meekison Street in Napoleon, Ryan Thompson, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:29 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Dietz, 49, Hicksville, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3.24 p.m., at County roads 4 and 424, a Liberty Center School bus driven by Ellen Bockelman, 30, Liberty Center, struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Mitchell, 68, Liberty Center, causing light damage to both vehicles. Bockelman was cited with crossing the center line when making a left turn.
Thursday, 4:36 p.m., at mile post 47 on U.S. 24 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Shipman, 50, Toledo, attempted to change from the left lane into the right lane and was struck by a semi-tractor trailer, unidentified, that fled the scene. Shipman's vehicle struck a concrete barrier. Moderate damage was reported to Shipman's vehicle.
Friday, 9:15 a.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Mary Thompson, 23, Liberty Center, exited the roadway when Thompson fell asleep. The vehicle traveled into a residential yard, struck a tree, rotated counter-clockwise rear to front, struck a utility pole and came to rest on all four wheels in a field. Thompson was taken by Providence Rescue to the Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injury. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:17 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Rachael Foundren, 38, Westland, Mich., struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 5:42 p.m., at 00140 Dooley Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Victoria Jones, 27, Paulding, was stopped to turn left when it was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Katlyn Wesley, 23, Paulding. Jones' vehicle had light damage; heavy damage was reported to Wesley's vehicle. Wesley was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead. Wesley had suspected minor injury but was not treated.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 4 p.m., at County roads 13 and D in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Hunter Wilder, 28, Lyons, drove through the intersection, crossed the center line and struck a stop sign on the opposite side before continuing. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 3:37 p.m., on East Linfoot Street a vehicle driven by Donald Zimmerman, 74, Wauseon, backed from a private drive into a vehicle driven by Destiny Miller, 27, Wauseon, causing light damage to Zimmerman’s vehicle and moderate damage to Miller’s vehicle. Both individuals treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS. Zimmerman was cited with not yielding right of way to a through street from a private drive.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire —Tuesday, 7:16 a.m., at 501 Smith St. East, firefighters from Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments were called for a structure fire.
Fire —Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., at 501 Smith St. East, firefighters from Hicksville Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
Defiance
Fire —Thursday, 1:31 a.m., at 651 Clinton St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
