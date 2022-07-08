Area police reports

July 1, 4:52 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rodney Winters, 49, Bluffton, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a road sign. Winters was treated for possible injuries at the scene by Delaware Township EMS. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 9:07 a.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 111 in Paulding Village, a westbound vehicle driven by Julia Snyder, 47, Payne, sustained light damage when it drove left of center, left the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field. Snyder was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:20 a.m., at Ohio 2 and Scott Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Clemens, 18, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sonya Mosler, 34, Bryan. Mosler and passenger, Adisin Hart, 13, Bryan, were taken by Farmer EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Clemens was treated for suspected minor injuries by Farmer EMS at the scene. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Clemens was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Police---
Wednesday, 7:59 a.m., at 883 Circle Drive, Xavier Esparza, 38, 883 Circle Drive, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Wednesday, 10:12 a.m., at 1622 Spielbusch Ave., Toledo, Scott Swartz, 40, Adrian, Mich., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and he was transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:08 p.m., at 733 Summit St., Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Isaac Simon, 23, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff---
July 1, 2:06 p.m., on County Road 171, east of Township Road 187 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Valerie Harper, 44, Melrose, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest on its side. Harper had suspected serious injuries and was transported by other means for treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.