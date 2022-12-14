Area police reports
State patrol---
Sunday, 5:50 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Abigail Hiler, 26, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 12:34 p.m., in front of the Path Center at 1939 E. Second St., a vehicle driven by Nathaniel McClendon, 68, 530 Degler St., backed from a parking spot and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Stanley Strausbaugh, 15976 Ohio 111, Defiance. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 7:43 p.m., on Ohio 18, east of Breininger Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Gorrell, 51, Harlan, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:46 p.m., on Casebeer Miller Road, just north of Seevers Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gina Speiser, 59, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., on Ohio 281, west of Snyder Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Victor Engel, 74, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Friday, 11:09 a.m., at North Clinton St. and Stadium Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Kacie Postema, 33, 1811 State Service Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Moyer, 52, Paulding. Moyer's vehicle had light damage and Postema's had no damage. Postema was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:12 p.m., at the traffic circle at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Warner, 41, 1051 Ralston Ave., attempted to enter the traffic circle and struck a vehicle in the circle driven by Patricia Jordan, 41, 9649 Monroe St. Jordan's vehicle had moderate damage and Warner's had light damage. Warner was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 5:16 p.m., at 01588 Ohio 108, Wauseon, Austin Wilkins, 26, Napoleon, was transferred from Wauseon police to Napoleon police custody on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Fulton sheriff---
Saturday, 10:25 a.m., at 06977 Ohio 66 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Levi Schroeder, 18, Fayette, left the roadway to the west and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by David Burkholder, 61 Archbold. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 7:16 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dustin Blevins, 43, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Defiance---
Monday, 7:29 a.m., firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire in the laundry room at Holiday Inn Express, 1148 Hotel Drive. An engine, tower, squad and two chiefs vehicles responded with a total of more than 12 personnel. Arriving on scene smoke filled the lobby and hallway of the first floor. A light fixture catching fire in the laundry room and employees shut off electricity there. All mutual aid was canceled and positive pressure ventilation was started. The light fixture was removed and it was observed that the drywall was scorched but heat and fire did not penetrate the walls. The fire alarm was reset and all units returned to service at 8:27 a.m. The general manager was advised to call the health department because food was stored in the area where employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.
