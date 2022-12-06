Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 5:59 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Douglas Zuver, 65, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:10 a.m., on County Road 12.50 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christian Grube, 29, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a tree in the roadway.
Saturday, 5:45 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Barbara Brown, 61, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Nov. 29, 5:46 p.m., on Ohio 18, west of Clearview Drive in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ethan Potter, 19, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 1:40 p.m., at Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend and Rohn roads, an eastbound vehicle driven by Clifton Wolf, 89, 28851 Rohn Road, sustained heavy damage when it attempted to turn onto Rohn Road, drove straight off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant. Wolf was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 5:57 p.m., on Ney-Williams Center Road, just east of Openlander Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Doyle Rittenhouse, 55, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:46 p.m., on County Road 424, west of Adams Ridge Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brian Hostettler, 51, 213 Lancelot Drive, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:18 p.m., on County Road 424, east of Young Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aron Deblin , 41, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Friday, 11:14 a.m., at Tiedeman Avenue and Second Street, a vehicle driven by Marguerite Willitzer, 68, 11486 Hire Road, attempted to back from a parking space and struck a vehicle driven by Joellen Price, 67, Paulding, at a stop sign. Both vehicles had light damage, and Willitzer was cited for improper backing.
Friday, 12:37 p.m., at Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tahlor Wilson, 25, 1677 Tahoe Ridge, Defiance, failed to yield and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tara Cordes, 24, M162 County Road 14, Defiance. Both vehicles had heavy damage. According to the report, marijuana may have been a factor in the crash.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 4:31 a.m., 12-773 Ohio 110, Napoleon, Kendric Thomas, 45, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:03 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Biederstedt, 41, Malinta, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:17 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 42, Malinta, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:38 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road P in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Karla Panning, 52, Napoleon, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Jose Bejarano, 20, Hamler. Panning and passenger, Darla Aycock, 78, Napoleon were taken by McClure Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Samantha Moore, 19, Sherwood, a passenger in Bejarano's vehicle was taken by McClure Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Panning was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Seth Baerlin, 39, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:43 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Janet Foxe, 73, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 10:23 a.m., at 263 Yeager St., Tony Bird Jr., 40, Deshler, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 1:59 p.m., at CCNO, Tony Bird Jr., 40, Deshler, was served a warrant for assault.
Saturday, 5:34 a.m., at CCNO, Matthew Constanzo, 36, Bryan, was served a warrant for unauthorized use.
Saturday, 1:14 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Richard Delgado, 62, Defiance, was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:52 a.m., in a traffic stop at Industrial Drive and Riverview Avenue, Zachary Boltz, 28, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Nov. 30, 2:02 p.m., at 15717 County Road 191, Defiance, Jeffrey Proxmire, 63, 15717 County Road 191, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.
Friday, 12:28 p.m., at 206 Walnut St., Oakwood, Jerel Tousley, 46, Oakwood, was arrested on an indictment of aggravated possession of drugs.
Friday, 1:12 p.m., at 303 W. Harrison St., Paulding, Mike Holt, 24, Paulding, was arrested for a probation violation.
Friady, 2:16 p.m., at 17859 U.S. 127, Paulding, Daymon Walker, 29, Paulding, was arrested for an indictment on aggravated possession of drugs.
Friday, 7:02 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of Ohio 111 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Sally Wannemacher, 49, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:28 p.m., on County Road 140, east of Township Road 191 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Adriana Moore, 17, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss a deer, left the roadway to the south and struck a tree. Moore was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Fulton sheriff---
Nov. 29, 10:55 a.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 14 in Clinton Township, an unidentified semi tractor-trailer struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Patricia Gillhouse, 60, Swanton. Gillhouse's vehicle had moderate damage, and the semi left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Wednesday, 4:58 a.m., on County Road D in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Leschinski, 56, Perrysburg, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., on County Road C in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lauren Horst, 21, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:56 p.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christine Adams, 41, Wauseon, attempted to turn left into a private drive and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Kaitlyn Bernath, 30, Wauseon. Adams was taken by Wauseon ALS 8-1 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Bernath and a passenger, Adeline Bernath, 5, Wauseon, were taken by Wauseon ALS 8-2 to Fulton County Health Center — the older for possible injuries, the younger for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Adams was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Janet Gutierrez, 33, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Defiance---
Saturday, 4:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a possible structure fire at 854 S. Clinton St. The call was changed to an odor check and upon arrival nothing was found.
Sunday, 4:36 p.m., firefighters were called to a complaint of a trash fire in the vicinity of Seneca and First streets.
Napoleon---
Monday, 7:57 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a gas leak at 780 Sheffield Ave. Firefighters were able to evacuate the residents safely. Once the source of the leak was located Ohio Gas was notified. The Napoleon Fire Department cleared the scene once Ohio Gas technicians arrived.
