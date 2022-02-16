• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 5:10 a.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nolan Kidston, 18, Bryan, left the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, bounced to the east side of the roadway and struck the guardrail and finally came to rest in the middle of the roadway. Kidston was uninjured but the vehicle was disabled and he was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 8:01 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christina Henricks, 42, Edgerton, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 12:20 a.m., on Ohio 15 near Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alycia Urivez, 24, Alger, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:08 a.m., at the round-about at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Virginia Price, 79, 16978 Ohio 15, sustained light damage when it ran up on the curb and struck the road signs. Price was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 3:22 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Downs Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Marissa Binns, 29, 1224 Schultz St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gregory Cramer, 55, 24410 Bowman Drive. Binns was cited with assured clear distance ahead and both vehicles had light damage.
Monday, 3:01 p.m., at Summit and Hopkins streets, a vehicle driven by Kelly Cooper, 26, Maumee, was stopped at a red light when a vehicle driven by Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins, backed from a private drive and struck the passenger's side of Cooper's vehicle. There was light damage to Bowers' vehicle and functional damage to Cooper's. Bowers was cited with improper starting and backing.
Monday, 6:11 p.m., at Degler and East Second streets, a vehicle driven by Melanie Loop, 56, 14240 Highland Center Road, was stopped at a stop sign and backed up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Tami Ferland, 54, 17550 Harris Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Loop was cited with improper starting and backing.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 7:19 a.m., at 1111 Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alan Hilty, 46, Hicksville, sustained light damage when a deer struck it.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:55 a.m., on East Maple Street in Liberty Center, an unidentified eastbound vehicle crossed over the center line and side-swiped a vehicle driven by Susan Sweet, 65, Liberty Center, and caused functional damage to Sweet's vehicle.
Monday, 6:45 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tyson Leavitt III, 23, Swanton, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:57 a.m., at Ohio 108 and Church Street, Zachary Strall, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on two warrants and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 8:56 p.m., on Ohio 114 east of County Road 197 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Karen Nostrant, 74, Cloverdale, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:22 p.m., on Ohio 613 east of Township Road 59 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Suzanna Hasch, 45, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:46 a.m., on Ohio 500 near County Road 33 in Benton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alicia Childs, 27, Payne, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:35 p.m., on County Road 220 near County Road 63 in Crane Township an eastbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Strickler, 50, Payne, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 1:48 a.m., at County Road 24 and Lafayette Street in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Franks, 60, Fayette, sustained functional damage to the passenger's side when a deer entered the roadway and struck it.
