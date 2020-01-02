• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 11:18 a.m., Adam Bauer, 35, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant out of the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 11:09 a.m., Amy Philquist, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 1:32 a.m., Travis Oxley, 33, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kacee Theisen, 19, New Bavaria, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, noon, at Ohio 18 and Farmer Mark Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Grunden, 18, 516 Hopkins St., slid through an intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Erica Vance, 31, 221 Ruth Ann Drive. Grunden was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Defiance Police
Monday, 3:56 p.m, Daniel Gray, 58, 810 Nicholas St., was cited for OVI and failure to control following a crash at 720 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 5:52 p.m., a GPS was reported stolen from the 800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Monday, 6:40 p.m., a 15-year-old Defiance boy was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Court.
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., Nathan Long, 37, 1939 E. Second St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident on Moss Street. He was taken to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Tuesday, 1:56 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Wednesday, 12:08 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Hicksville Police
Dec. 27, 4:45 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Christine Matthews, 27, Hicksville, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Tara Gibson, 35, Hicksville. Damage was moderate to the Gibson vehicle and light to the Matthews vehicle. Matthews was cited for improper backing.
Monday, 1:51 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Austin Owens, 21, Sherwood, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Gary Mansfield, 64, Hicksville. Owens was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Owens vehicle and light to the Mansfield vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:25 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nancy Knape, 49, Cloverdale, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:58 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Virginia Quillet, 63, Archbold, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:22 a.m., on County Road 16C in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Levi Zachrich, 16, New Bavaria, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:34 a.m., a motorcycle was reported stolen from the 00200 block of Ohio 66, Ridgeville Corners. The motorcycle was recovered in Williams County.
Tuesday, 10:44 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Soto, 21, Continental, struck a ditch and utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:57 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Clarissa Campbell, 27, Lima, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:52 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Brown, 42, Swanton, struck a ditch. Brown was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Maunz, 21, Wauseon, slid and struck two mailboxes, went through two yards and hit a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:48 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Schwiebert, 44, Napoleon, slid into a ditch and came to rest on its top. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 8:23 a.m., Brett Ardelean, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance County and taken to CCNO. He also was charged with obstructing and possession of narcotics.
Monday, 5:12 p.m., Thomas Dangler, 39, Napoleon, was cited for squealing tires, OVI and open container following a traffic stop on West Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 7:45 a.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Brock Sturgeon, 49, Napoleon, slid and struck a box on a stop light pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:47 a.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
Wauseon Police
Dec. 27, 9:25 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Hadass Raquel, 31, Akron, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Elisa Dunham, 39, Wauseon. Raquel was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1802 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Tuesday, 2:26 a.m., firefighters were called to a false alarm at 14597 Power Dam Road.
Fire — Tuesday, 5:35 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 395 Harding St.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 3:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 506 W. Elm St. Additional information was unavailable.
Fire — Tuesday, 7:54 p.m, firefighters were called to a trailer fire at Fulton County roads L and 13, Dover Township. Additional information was unavailable.
