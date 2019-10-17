• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 10, 4:10 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, vehicles driven by Chad Speicher, 59, Edon, and Karen Pahl, 69, Edgerton, both attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle at the same time and collided. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Oct. 11, 8 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Jesse Miller, 29, Convoy, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 10:12 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Susan McManus, 47, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 4:39 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported in the 27000 block of Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road.
Tuesday, 9:56 a.m., a bullet hole was found in the side of a trailer in the 07000 block of Ohio 66.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 11:48 a.m., on Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by David Castillo, 47, 1867 Sherwood Drive, backed from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Christine Shover, 49, 1130 Ayersville Ave. Castillo was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 5:26 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 3:16 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., Cody Worman, 28, Paulding, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop on Ottawa Avenue and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Henry Sheriff
Oct. 10, 3:56 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a semi slowed for a dog in the roadway and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Stephanie Rieger, 35, Delta. She was taken by Liberty EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Rieger vehicle. The semi left the scene.
Tuesday, 9:33 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of East Cherry Street, Liberty Center.
Tuesday, 2:49 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Oscar Trivett, 85, 836 S. Clinton St., attempted to pass a semi and struck a construction barrel and sign in a work zone. He was cited for a marked lanes violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:11 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Frank Miklos, 58, Grosse Ile, Mich., was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 8:50 a.m., license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Dodd Street.
Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., Sara Rocha, 20, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on American Road.
Fulton Sheriff
Oct. 8, 8:19 a.m., on County Road 19 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kara Kent, 18, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:49 a.m., on County Road 19 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Gerald Weber, 77, Wauseon, struck a tire in the roadway. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:35 p.m., at Ohio routes 6 and 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Arthur Sutton, 75, Archbold, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Joylynn Winebrenner, 18, Montpelier, causing a collision. Sutton was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to Sutton's vehicle and moderate to Winebrenner's.
Monday, 6:10 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Nation, 41, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 1:05 p.m., on South Shoop Avenue, a large tractor driven by Joseph Lomax, 19, Covington, Ind., struck a railroad viaduct and continued on. The tractor then struck an overhead power line on North Shoop Avenue, breaking the utility poles and a light. He was cited for an oversized vehicle. The tractor was not damaged.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:59 p.m., at Ohio 114 and County Road 123, a combine struck a power line. The name of the driver was unavailable at press time.
