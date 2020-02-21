• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 7:34 a.m., on Behnfeldt Road, a vehicle driven by Molly Nusbaum, 41, 10936 Behnfeldt Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 12:06 p.m., a 12-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of theft after an alleged incident at the Defiance Middle/High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.

Tuesday, 7:26 p.m., Stacy Maness, 33, Wauseon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.

Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., Michael Perez, 54, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence.

Thursday, 7:46 a.m., Justin Hahn, 33, no permanent address, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Thursday, 2:33 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Hotel Drive.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00300 block of County Road L, McClure. Windows were reported broken.

Wednesday, 6:20 p.m., an ATV was reported stolen from the 500 block of Catherine Drive, Liberty Center.

Thursday, 3:30 p.m., at County Road 13 and S, vehicles driven by Ronald Bowers, 55, Liberty Center, and Sally Robinett, 56, Wauseon, collided. Bowers was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., criminal damaging was reported in the 700 block of Filmore Street.

Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., Shawn Hanson, 18, Wauseon, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Wauseon Police

Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jerry Borton, 70, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lisa Thompson, 40, Napoleon. Borton was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to both vehicles.

Load comments