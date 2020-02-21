• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:34 a.m., on Behnfeldt Road, a vehicle driven by Molly Nusbaum, 41, 10936 Behnfeldt Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 12:06 p.m., a 12-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of theft after an alleged incident at the Defiance Middle/High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Tuesday, 7:26 p.m., Stacy Maness, 33, Wauseon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., Michael Perez, 54, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence.
Thursday, 7:46 a.m., Justin Hahn, 33, no permanent address, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Thursday, 2:33 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Hotel Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00300 block of County Road L, McClure. Windows were reported broken.
Wednesday, 6:20 p.m., an ATV was reported stolen from the 500 block of Catherine Drive, Liberty Center.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., at County Road 13 and S, vehicles driven by Ronald Bowers, 55, Liberty Center, and Sally Robinett, 56, Wauseon, collided. Bowers was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., criminal damaging was reported in the 700 block of Filmore Street.
Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., Shawn Hanson, 18, Wauseon, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jerry Borton, 70, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lisa Thompson, 40, Napoleon. Borton was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to both vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.