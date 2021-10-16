• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 7, 10:13 p.m., on The Bend Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Hogan, 26, 1051 Ralston Ave., sustained heavy damage when it ran a stop sign and ran off the roadway, coming to rest after striking a pole. Sherwood EMS treated Hogan at the scene for possible injuries and he was cited with failure to control.
Oct. 8, 12:22 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Brenda Dunning, 55, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle driven by Christopher Paxton, 21, Napoleon, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Paxton's vehicle came to rest off the roadway when it struck a tree. Dunning was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Oct. 9, 10:10 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 15.75 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Leroy Nickels, 71, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Samantha Giesige, 23, Toledo, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Both drivers had possible injuries but were not transported or treated. Giesige was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Monday, 3:35 p.m., at County roads 15 and F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Joice, 30, Liberty Center, struck a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Wolff, 22, Bryan, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Joice was cited with improper passing.
Tuesday, 5:40 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Towns, 62, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Tuesday, 3:33 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 15.75 in Williams County's Pulsaki Township, a vehicle driven by Grant Nicholls, 75, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Claudia Bowerman, 24, Stryker, causing light damage to both vehicles. Nicholls was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 11:39 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Wolff, 43, Bryan, sustained light damage after striking a deer in the roadway.
Wednesday, 7:19 p.m. at Ohio 66 and U.S. 20A in Fulton County's German Township, a semi driven by Thomas Feather Sr., 59, Altoona, Pa., struck a vehicle driven by Jo Ann Burkhardt, 67, Fayette, causing light damage to the semi and moderate damage to Burkhardt's vehicle.
Thursday, 6:35 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Ametewee, 43, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dennis Schulte, 63, Van Wert, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Schulte was taken by Scott Fire to Van Wert Health Hospital for possible injuries. Ametewee was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 10, 1:26 p.m., at 27986 Defiance Ayersville Road, Defiance, Kirstan McComas, 21, Defiance, was cited with disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Brandon Harmon, 35, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from the Wood County Jail to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:39 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Defiance, Christopher Borstelman, 35, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas—Juvenile Probation and transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:18 a.m., at 1208 Emory St., Defiance, Timothy Gares, 24, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas, one for a bench warrant and the other for an indictment, and transported to CCNO.
Thursday, 9:14 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Mikel Dietsch, 32, Montpelier, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear on a child support hearing. He appeared in court and was released on an OR bond.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:48 a.m., on County Road 18 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Carissa Meyer, 17, Napoleon, drove off the roadway and into a ditch, causing moderate damage to the vehicle. Meyer was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., at 517 Fourth St., Hamler, Juan Rodriguez, 19, North Baltimore, was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Brandy Smith, 42, Continental, sustained light damage upon striking a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 12:26 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 424, Michaela Zaborniak, 24, Archbold, was charged with DUI, failure to stay in marked lane and following too close.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 6:05 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jeffrey Warner, 37, Napoleon, was served warrants for aggravated menacing.
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., at Garden Street and West Riverview Avenue, Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, was charged with traffic in drugs and corrupting another with drugs.
Friday, 1:04 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Helen Borchardt, 20, Defiance, was arrested for failure to appear. She posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 5:42 a.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Sarahi Zarate, 29, Grover Hill, sustained light damage upon striking a deer in the roadway.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:54 p.m., at 740 Glenwood Ave., a vehicle driven by Aaron Vance, 17, Wauseon, was struck by a bicycle driven by Landon Glecker, 14, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. No injuries and Vance was cited with failure to yield from a private drive to a roadway.
