• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 29, 4:44 p.m., at Ohio 2 and Fulton County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Angela Newman, 42, Defiance, collided with a vehicle driven by Glendon Rupp, 81, Wauseon. Rupp was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, by Archbold EMS. Newman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Nash-Kleinhenn, 35, 2127 Baltimore Road, attempted to pass a vehicle. The driver braked and came to rest in a ditch. Nash-Kleinhenn was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:08 p.m., on Williams County Road 12C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Franklin Woodard, 76, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:08 p.m., at Webster and High streets in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Arion Hamman, 21, Holgate, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Meyer, 53, Cecil. Hammon was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., on County Road 131 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Zoe Sheperd, 19, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:59 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by James Brown, 53, 15907 Highland Center Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 29, 4:48 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Custer, 40, 1454 Mustang Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:41 a.m., on Ohio 2, a vehicle driven by David Bashore, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:52 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Dana McColley, 31, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:09 a.m., at Ohio's 49 and 249 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Grandey, 39, Edgerton, turned too short and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Kathryn Newson, 22, Columbia City, Ind. Grandey was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 6:50 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Melinda Muntzinger, 63, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:40 a.m., on Ohio 15, south of Defiance, a vehicle driven by Kim McKeen, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 6:56 p.m., a theft as reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Saturday, 7:46 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 500 block of Degler Street. Additional information was unavailable.
Sunday, 12:50 a.m., Johnny Rakes, 43, Fort Jennings, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1100 block of Hotel Drive.
Sunday, 12:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 3:59 p.m., wicker furniture was reported stolen from the 700 block of Kentner Street.
Sunday, 5:27 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Monday, 7:03 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Carter Avenue.
Monday, 12:12 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at the Marathon gas station, 1746 S. Clinton St.
Hicksville Police
Oct. 30, 8:53 a.m., at East High and Main streets, Michelle Grant, 49, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Laura Yanez, 32, Hicksville, collided. Grant was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:43 p.m., on West High Street, a vehicle driven by Sari Contreras, 17, Hicksville, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Ashleigh Martinez, 24, Paulding. Contreras was cited for speed. Damage was light to the Martinez vehicle, while the Contreras vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 2:06 p.m., on East High Street, a vehicle driven by Michal Mazur, 44, Hicksville, Hicksville, backed from a parking space and struck a vehicle driven by Rachel Colley, 25, Hicksville. Mazur was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 8:32 a.m., on West High Street, a vehicle driven by Tyler Sailer, 28, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11:08 a.m., on County Road N in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by James Miller, 51, Grelton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:09 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Bryan Bell, 27, Sylvania, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:45 p.m., Richard Wink, 85, Deshler, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 300 block of South Pine Street, Deshler.
Sunday, 5:54 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Beaver Street, McClure. Numerous items were taken.
Sunday, 7:01 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Michael Borck, 34, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:20 p.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Ray Dawson, 71, Damascus, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:44 p.m., a lawn mower was reported stolen from the 200 block of East Cherry Street, Liberty Center.
Sunday, 9:26 p.m., on County Road 7, a vehicle driven by Sean Pugh, 29, Findlay, struck a stone drive, utility pole and tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:46 a.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Jessica Badenhop, 44, Napoleon, went around a guardrail and struck a ditch. She was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:57 a.m., on County Road D in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Shenley Pain, 25, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:02 a.m., on County Road B in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Rosemary Drummelsmith, 48, Leipsic, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 12:13 a.m., Christopher Moore, 36, Napoleon, was charged with open container, OVI, speed and failure to reinstate after a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Riverview Avenue.
Sunday, 9:50 a.m., Joseph Brown, 51, no permanent address, was charged with theft, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following an alleged incident in the 600 block of Freedom Drive. He was taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 8:30 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Phillip Bettinger, 56, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Debra Rice, 63, Wauseon. Bettinger was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 2:28 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 711 W. Second St.
Fire — Sunday, 1:46 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1856 E. Second St.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 232 E. Summit St.
Fire — Saturday, 1:10 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 845 E. Leggett St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.