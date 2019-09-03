• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 27, 6:38 a.m., Ohio 637, a vehicle driven by Michelle Gotschall, 61, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 9:36 p.m., on Ohio 15, a vehicle driven by Tracy Yeazel, 31, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:25 p.m., on Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Philip Gayheart, 54, Plymouth, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 12:16 p.m., Jennifer Smith, 22, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from Putnam County.
Friday, 2:54 p.m., Solomon Villagomez IV, 18, 2018 Royal Oak Ave., was arrested on a TPO violation and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Saturday, 11:50 p.m., Daniel Mohr, 45, 750 Ottawa Ave., was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Douglas Street. He also was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:03 a.m., Jade Bradley-Reinhart, 21, St. Joe, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 2:19 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 8:42 p.m., Geneine Bare, 37, and Jeremy Bare, 36, both of 1402 Milwaukee Ave., were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:44 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Bethany Stout, 49, Hamler, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Daniel Gruneisen, 30, Bellville. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 4:54 a.m., on County Road 3, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Rettig, 40, McClure, struck a ditch and culvert after there was a mechanical failure. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:10 a.m., on County Road T3, a vehicle driven by Phillip Banks, 18, Liberty Center, attempted to pass two slow-moving vehicles and collided with a vehicle driven by Phyllis Hutchinson, 80, Napoleon, as it was turning into a driveway. Damage was light to the Banks vehicle and heavy to the Hutchinson vehicle. There were no injuries.
Monday, 6:37 a.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Eagleson, 35, Continental, swerved to avoid a deer and came to rest in a ditch. He was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was not damaged.
Napoleon Police
Aug. 24, noon, at Trail Drive and Scott Street, a bike ridden by Tim Vance, 24, Napoleon, left the sidewalk and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Elizabeth Ward, 84, Napoleon. Vance was treated at the scene by Napoleon Rescue. Damage was light to the bike, while Ward's vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., at Glenwood and Woodlawn avenues, vehicles driven Claude Gibson, 72, Napoleon, and Paige Beauprez, 16, Defiance, collided. Gibson was cited for failure to yield. Beauprez was taken by Napoleon to Mercy Defiance Hospital for minor injuries. Gibson was taken to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Tiffin Township
Fire — Saturday, 9:53 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 06909 Ohio 66.
South Richland
Fire — Sunday, 9:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor of propane in the area of Domersville Road and the railroad tracks.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 7:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke at 323 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville. The fire was out upon arrival.
Liberty Center
Fire — Monday, 4:53 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in an electrical box at V-508 County Road 4A.
