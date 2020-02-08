• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 3, 4:35 p.m., at Paulding County roads 132 and 107 in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Preston Moore, 19, Payne, struck a vehicle driven by Tyler Danberry, 29, Paulding. Moore was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 3, 7:55 a.m., on Sutphen Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Trevor Okuley, 18, 15772 Fullmer Road, struck a mailbox. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 1:05 p.m., Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Thursday, 7:57 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 11:01 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 10:34 a.m., a bad check was reported at 00799 County Road V, Liberty Center.
Thursday, 7:11 p.m., on County Road N in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Ritz, 41, Napoleon, slid into a ditch. The driver attempted to drive out of the ditch when the vehicle caught fire. Napoleon Fire Department was called to extinguish the flames. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., Robert Thatcher Jr., 61, Swanton, was charged with aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and OVI following a stop on Township Road T, Liberty Center. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:53 a.m., on County Road K in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Kurtz, 43, Napoleon, slid and struck a utility vehicle and cable box. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:36 p.m., on County Road 16 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Erin Crandall, 34, Napoleon, struck a mailbox. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Feb. 3, 7:55 a.m., on South Perry Street, a vehicle struck a city street sign and fled the scene.
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., Adam Bauer, 35, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 4:48 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.
Fire — Thursday, 8:53 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.