• Police reports

State Patrol

Feb. 3, 4:35 p.m., at Paulding County roads 132 and 107 in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Preston Moore, 19, Payne, struck a vehicle driven by Tyler Danberry, 29, Paulding. Moore was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Defiance Sheriff

Feb. 3, 7:55 a.m., on Sutphen Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Trevor Okuley, 18, 15772 Fullmer Road, struck a mailbox. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 1:05 p.m., Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.

Thursday, 7:57 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Thursday, 11:01 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 10:34 a.m., a bad check was reported at 00799 County Road V, Liberty Center.

Thursday, 7:11 p.m., on County Road N in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Ritz, 41, Napoleon, slid into a ditch. The driver attempted to drive out of the ditch when the vehicle caught fire. Napoleon Fire Department was called to extinguish the flames. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 7:46 p.m., Robert Thatcher Jr., 61, Swanton, was charged with aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and OVI following a stop on Township Road T, Liberty Center. He was taken to CCNO.

Friday, 10:53 a.m., on County Road K in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Kurtz, 43, Napoleon, slid and struck a utility vehicle and cable box. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 4:36 p.m., on County Road 16 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Erin Crandall, 34, Napoleon, struck a mailbox. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Feb. 3, 7:55 a.m., on South Perry Street, a vehicle struck a city street sign and fled the scene.

Thursday, 4:04 p.m., Adam Bauer, 35, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 4:48 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.

Fire — Thursday, 8:53 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.

