Area police reports
State patrol---
April 21, 7 a.m., on County Road A, near County Road 23 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Moser, 43, 23891 County Road A, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 1:56 a.m., at 1902 E Second Street, Arabella Richie, 19, 102 Hill Ave., was charged with underage consumption as well as Alexis Hughes, 20, 210 Minneapolis St., charged with possession of marijuana and open container.
Monday, 7:24 p.m., at 214 Hopkins Street, Cameron Kosunick, 21, 210 Hopkins Street, charged with disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 8:05 p.m., at 1524 N Clinton Street, Chelsea Bryant, 26, 509 Rulf St., charged with falsification and wrongful entrustment.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 6:39 a.m., on Ohio 66, north of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Eric Roberts, 52, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Second Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Trae Miller, 21, 616 Summit St., side-swiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alejandro Gonzales, 222 1/2 Clinton St. Both vehicles had light damage and Miller was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane. Alcohol was noted as a contributing factor in the police report.
Henry sheriff---
April 21, 10:42 p.m., at County Road 2 and Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dean Fausnaugh, 51, Grand Rapids, sustained heavy damage when it failed to yield at a stop sign, left the north side of the roadway, traveled through some brush and struck a tree. Alcohol was indicated on the crash report as a contributing factor and he was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 1:06 a.m., on U.S. 24, near County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, a westbound Satnam Waheguru, LLC, semi tractor-trailer driven by Balvir Singh, 36, Jamaica, N.Y., sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway and entered the grassy median. It then reentered the roadway and flipped onto the driver's side. Singh was taken by Napoleon EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:22 p.m., on County Road V, near County Road 2 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Karney Gerretson, 70, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a turkey.
Wednesday, 9:01 a.m., at County Road P and U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Charles Dugan, 41, 6379 Christy Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amy Bains, 55, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Dugan was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 2:39 p.m., on County Road 424, east of County Road 43 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Schilb, 55, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., on County Road 204, just east of County Road 13 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emma Saul, 17, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway, entered a ditch and came to final rest on the passenger's side after rolling several times. Saul and passenger, Charles Saul, 51, Antwerp, were taken by Antwerp EMS to Parkview Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Fire
Defiance---
Thursday, 12:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a possible fire at the sanitary landfill in Defiance, 13207 Canal Road. An estimated 1000 square feet of garbage was observed burning. Firefighter worked to get the extinguished and applied water. The surface quickly extinguished but underneath was still smoldering. Contact was made with Warren Schlatter, Defiance County Engineer and he arrived within 10 minutes with the landfill's water truck to finish extinguishing the fire. Firefighter crews returned to service at 12:46 a.m.
