Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 6:11 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Pamela Boatright, 61, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:55 a.m., on County Road 14 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Black, 31, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:38 a.m., on U.S. 20, just west of U.S. 127 in Williams County's Millcreek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Audriana Loyd, 27, Alvordton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jerry Flynn, 54, Adrian, Mich. Loyd's vehicle had moderate damage and Flynn's had light damage. Loyd was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 10:10 p.m., on County Road 23 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Timothy Behm, 19, 226 W. River Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:55 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Wade Bissell, 31, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 10:02 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Todd Grime, 53, Hamilton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 7:06 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Kleinhen Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Charles Edwards, 73, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., on Second Street, west of Ravine Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brentten Witcher, 18, Toledo, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., on Ohio 18, just east of Domersville Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Isaac Solis, 31, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer on the driver's side. Solis was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries.
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue, east of Sherwood Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emma Littleton, 24, 1557 Terrawenda Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Mary Kasuga, 74, 2096 Royal Palm Ave. Littleton's vehicle had heavy damage and Kasuga's had moderate damage. Littleton was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 4:23 p.m., at Stadium Drive, east of North Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Richard Kline, 73, Napoleon, attempted a left turn into a private drive and was struck by a southbound vehicle coming from the private drive, driven by Stephen Juette, 75, 950 Washington Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Juette was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 2:49 p.m., in the traffic circle at Jefferson and Palmer, a southbound vehicle driven by Gary Szabo, 53, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, struck a yield sign in the circle and fled the scene of the accident. He was later located. His vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for DUI.
Saturday, 3:46 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Regan Nelson, 18, 1785 Ginter Road, attempted a right turn in front of another northbound vehicle driven by Jazlyn Laney, 32, Montpelier, and struck Laney's vehicle. Laney's vehicle had moderate damage and Nelson's had heavy damage. Nelson was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Henry sheriff---
Dec. 13, 6:52 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Katie Shepard, 28, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, crossed the center line when the driver over-corrected and left the roadway on the north side, going down an embankment and striking several trees before coming to rest. She was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bevard, 43, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 1:41 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Joseph Camfield, 19, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it traveled off the west side of the road due to a tire coming off the axle. The vehicle continued off the roadway, re-entered the roadway when the driver over-corrected and crossed the center line. It again left the roadway to the east and struck a utility pole where it came to rest.
Saturday, 6:36 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Devin Good, 23, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:48 p.m., on County Road M2 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Tory Rasey, 35, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 8:36 p.m., 701 Briarheath Ave., Brandon Rayoum, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant. He posted bond and was released.
Saturday, 12:35 p.m., at 1600 Glenwood Ave., Sean Miller, 43, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and transferred to Defiance custody.
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., at 100-B W. Washington St., Christina Yonek, 46, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Marion County and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Dec. 13, 5:22 p.m., at County Road 148 and Township Road 209 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Dix, 50, 21269 Ohio 637 Defiance, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Yates, 43, Oakwood, when Dix failed to stop at a stop sign. Both vehicles continued off the roadway south of County Road 148 and both vehicles had heavy damage. Dix was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries and Yates was taken to Mercy Defiance Hospital by Oakwood EMS for suspected minor injuries. Dix was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 5 p.m., at Ohio 114 and County Road 17 in Benton Township, a westbound JBS Transportation, LLC, semi tractor-trailer driven by Abdiaziz Dere, 29, Faribault, Minn., sustained light damage when it attempted a right turn and became stuck in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 1:54 a.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road 196 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Bedford Miller, 63, 14978 Dohoney Road, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., at County Road 197 and Ohio 66 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mason Schlatter, 17, 13058 County Road 171, Defiance, sustained no damage when it struck a patch of snow and left the roadway where it struck a ditch.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., on U.S. 24, near milepost 18 east of County Road 143 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Debra Grimes, 62, Paulding, attempted to change lanes and struck a semi driven by Chong Hang, 42, Sterling Heights, Mich. The semi continued off the roadway to the north while Grimes' vehicle was able to come to a stop on the roadway to the south. Grimes was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Grimes was cited for failure to control.
Wauseon police---
Thursday, 7:56 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and East Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Nathaniel Hooser, 17, West Unity, attempted a left turn and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Wise, 34, Wauseon. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Hosser was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 3:53 p.m., at 810 N. Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Rickey Stewart, 30, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alexander Stevens, 21, Wauseon. Stevens self-transported to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Stewart was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:39 p.m., at East Elm Street and North Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lynette Grooms, 63, Ridgeville Corners, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Torres, 27, Wauseon. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
