State Police---
Tuesday, 12:55 p.m., in a work zone on County Road C.60 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound road construction vehicle driven by Nicholas Mohre, 62, Blakeslee, struck a parked, unoccupied ODOT vehicle driven by Daulton Beck, 30, Montpelier, in the westbound lane, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 5:42 a.m., at milepost 31 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Janette Kubica, 59, 749 Village Lane, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:23 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, an eastbound semi driven by Rodner Stewart Jr., Ypsilanti, Mich., attempted to change lanes and struck the front of a semi driven by Owusu Nana, 35, Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Both vehicles had light damage and Stewart was cited for turn and stop signals violation.
Thursday, 6:24 p.m., at East Mulberry and North Allen streets in Bryan, a westbound City of Bryan Police Department vehicle struck a northbound vehicle driven by Collin Walker, 30, Bryan. The police vehicle had moderate damage and Walker's vehicle sustained disabling damage. No injuries and the driver of the police vehicle was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. The Bryan Police Department was contacted on Friday to inquire about the name of the driver of the police vehicle but attempts were unsuccessful.
Defiance Sheriff---
May 27, 9:15 p.m., on Blosser Road, near The Bend Road in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Guisiner, 46, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
May 29, 9:03 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, Danielle Kleinhenn, 38, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile Court.
May 29, 9:27 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Schubert Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christiane Ramirez, 27, 26497 Arena Drive, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Thursday, 8:34 p.m., at West Second and Wayne streets, Valerie Keefe, 24, Defiance, was stopped for a traffic violation and cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 2:54 a.m., at Whetstone and Defiance-Paulding County Line roads, Jason Fisher, no age given, Antwerp, was transferred to Paulding County Sheriff after receiving a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas, juvenile court division.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 11:49 a.m., at 325 E. Barnes St., Napoleon, Shawn Shortridge, 52, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants from Whitley County and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, was served warrant for OVI refusal.
Wednesday, 2:42 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Adam Lammers, 36, Deshler, was cited for telecommunications harassment.
Wednesday, 3:08 p.m., at 99 Courtland Drive, Billy Karr, 48, Napoleon, was cited for open burning.
Thursday, 3:44 a.m., at Scott and Washington streets, Stone Meyer, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Adult Parole Authority and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., at Front and Perry streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Ashley Apple, 21, McClure, was struck by a bicycle driven by Mary Eickhoff, 68, Napoleon. Eickhoff was ejected from the bicycle onto the hood of Apple's vehicle, and then fell to the ground. She was transported by ground to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Apple's vehicle had light damage.
Paulding Sheriff---
May 28, 5 p.m., on County Road 192, south of the split of county roads 45 and 192 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tristen Moore, 36, Payne, left the south side of the roadway and struck a road sign, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., on County Road 191, south of Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dylan Smith, 19, 1517 Mayo Drive, was disabled when it left the roadway, launched from a ditch and landed in a field where it rolled over five times. Smith was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Oakwood EMS for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 5:30 a.m., on County Road 180, one-half mile east of County Road 97 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tara Metz, 39, 27652 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
• Fire/rescue
Defiance---
Fire — Thursday, 2:58 p.m., at the Ohio 15/18 and U.S. 24 interchange, firefighters from Noble Township were called to a grass fire. They were able to extinguish it quickly and were back in service within minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.