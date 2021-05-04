• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 4:49 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Ruben Pagan-Cruz, 35, 6909 N. State Route 66 Lot 95, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:08 p.m., on Mansfield Road in Highland Township, just east of Defiance Paulding County Line Road, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Powell, 21, 14193 County Road 263, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:31 p.m., at 1434 Jackson Ave., a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office was served to James Curry Jr., 35, Holgate.
Saturday, 12:22 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Amabilia Rodriguez, 84, 703 E. Second St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Andrea Carson, 28, 506 Hopkins St. Damage to both vehicles was light. Rodriguez was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., at 1068 Hotel Drive, Andrew Snyder, 30, 1704 East Second St., was arrested on a Defiance County Sheriff's Office warrant and taken to the Sheriff's Office.
Sunday, 3:26 p.m., at 1072 Holgate Ave., Shallus Beatty, 27, 610 Thurston St., was arrested for intoxication and disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
April 27, 1:21 a.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 49 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Reinhart, 26, 1221 Ayersville Ave., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Saturday, 2:12 a.m., at 227 County Road M, Grelton, Gabriel Smith, 22, McClure was cited for OVI after a traffic stop.
Saturday, 4:38 p.m., at 349 County Road Y, Hamler, Michael Pinkelman, 30, Hamler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:44 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Huber II, 30, Leipsic, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, Noon, on U.S. 24 at mile post 49 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Michael L. Lyons, 52, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 2:02 p.m., on Second Street in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Cecil Jordan, 67, Hamler, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Marjorie Brinkman, Hamler, causing light damage to Brinkman's vehicle. Jordan left the scene before police arrived. Jordan was cited with improper starting and backing. Damage was light to his vehicle as well.
Sunday, 3:12 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Garcia, 27, Sylvania, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 3:47 p.m., on County Road 10A in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Jenna Eidenier, 22, Alvordton, struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:09 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Roy Vires, 70, Fayette, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:25 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., a Napoleon Municipal Court warrant for adult probation was served to Lori Wulff, 43, Napoleon.
Sunday, 2:11 p.m., at 1013 Scott St., Douglas Courture, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Sunday, 8:38 p.m., at 231 W. Washington St., Dante Medley, 41, Napoleon, was arrested for felonious assault.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 5:15 a.m., at 14655 County Road 60 in Latty Township, a limb from a tree fell and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Norling, 47, Paulding. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Saturday, 1:45 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Caitlyn Myers, 21, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 1:10 a.m., on Ohio 500 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Lotz, 33, Payne, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Sunday, 11:12 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Emily Freitag, 42, White Lake, Mich., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 6:12 p.m., at County roads G and 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Koontz, 31, Fayette, struck a vehicle driven by Tayler Bleikamp, 18, West Unity. Bleikamp was taken by ALS-1 ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for suspected serious injury. Koontz was treated at the scene for possible injury. Bleikamp was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
Thursday, 10:08 p.m., on County Road 14 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Zachary Girdham, 17, Wauseon, traveled left of center and sideswiped a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Curtis, 22, Blissfield, Mich. Girdham was cited with traveling left of center. Damage was heavy to Girdham's vehicle, light to Curtis'.
Thursday, 10:47 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Linzi Graber, 21, Ney, was struck by a deer. Graber's vehicle swerved off the road. Light damage reported to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:09 p.m., at County roads D and 26 in German Township, a vehicle driven by an unknown individual failed to negotiate a right turn, striking a stop sign and continuing into the field. The vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived.
Archbold Police
Wednesday, 6:38 a.m., on Clydes Way, a vehicle driven by Willard Patterson, 56, Archbold, struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:11 a.m., on Nolan Parkway, an eastbound vehicle driven by Larrand Jones, 22, 323 W. Broadway St., began to experience mechanical failure with the driver's side front tire swerved into the westbound lane, then back across the eastbound lane striking a curb. Heavy damage to the vehicle was reported.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 3:11 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Daniel Burnette, 33, Wauseon, struck the back of a stopped vehicle driven by Kelly Michalak, 54, Toledo. Light damage was reported to both vehicles. Burnette was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 9:14 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Oak Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Stephen Nawrocki, 17, Napoleon, at a stop light, backed into a vehicle driven by Justin Young, 39, Wauseon. No damage reported to Nawrocki's vehicle, light damage to Young's vehicle.
Kalida Police
Monday, 11:49 a.m., on West Main Street in Kalida, a westbound vehicle driven by Derrick Conn, 50, Columbus Grove, crossed over into the eastbound lane and ran off the roadway striking a utility pole and the residence at 417 West Main St. Kalida EMS transported Conn for possible injuries. Both residence and the vehicle had heavy damage — no one was at home at the time of the accident. Accident is under investigation.
