Area police reports
State patrol---
Feb. 14, 6:35 a.m., near milepost 18 on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Rickey, 20, 1712 Cimarron Lane, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 4:38 p.m., on County Road 123 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joseph Kessler, 52, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the road, struck a phone box and overturned. Kessler was cited for failure to control. According to the accident report, drug use may have been a factor.
Defiance sheriff---
Feb. 13, 6:30 a.m., on Hill Road near Hoffman Road in Highland Township, a northbound Knueve and Sons, Inc., vehicle driven by Anthony Speidell, 47, 28596 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:52 a.m., at Carpenter Road and Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Willits, 44, 20416 Schick Road, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Blackburn, 31, Ney. Both vehicles had heavy damage. Willits had suspected minor injuries and was treated by Ridgeville Township EMS. Blackburn and his passengers, Wyatt Blackburn, infant, Ney, and Raelynn Blackburn, 2, Ney, were treated by Archbold EMS for possible injuries. Willits was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 6:27 p.m., on Ohio 15, near Evansport Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Steven Robinette, 57, 06059 Glenburg Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 12:17 p.m., on U.S. 6 at the entrance of the Ridgeville elevator, a westbound vehicle driven by Amanda Montague, 48, West Unity, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Madison Kimble, 19, Stryker. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Montague was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 6:51 p.m., on County Road 10 near County Road U in in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Busick, 57, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:24 p.m., near milepost 48 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tony Thompson, 65, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:42 a.m., at 505 Coldwater Road, Michael Hill Jr., 39, Findlay, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Fulton sheriff---
Sunday, 6:52 p.m., at county roads G and 24 in German Township, an unidentified vehicle attempted to pass a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Rupp, 42, Wauseon, as Rupp's vehicle attempted to make a left turn. Rupp's vehicle struck the other vehicle. The unidentified vehicle drove off the roadway to the south, corrected the direction and continued west. Rupp's vehicle had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Feb. 14, 5:46 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Highland Drive in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Aeschliman, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nathan Denn, 43, Wauseon. Denn was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Aeschliman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:14 p.m., at West Linfoot Avenue and North Ottokee Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Aijay Schenher, 37, Kendallville, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Tester, 41, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Schenher was cited for assured clear distance.
Sunday, 8:56 a.m., at West Chestnut and Vine streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christopher Foutz, 57, Wauseon, swerved to miss hitting a cat in the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Thomas McWatters, Wauseon. Foutz's vehicle had light damage and McWatters' had moderate damage.
Fires
Hicksville---
Sunday, 2:25 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 07160 Ohio 249 in Hicksville Township.
Monday, 12:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 04531 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville Township.
Ney---
Monday, 12:35 p.m., Firefighters from Ney-Washington Township and Sherwood fire departments were called to a structure fire at 14419 Beerbower Road. While en route dispatchers informed that someone reported it looked like a silo on fire. Within 20 minutes all firefighters reported all was under control and returned to service.
