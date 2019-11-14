• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 5, 9:15 a.m., on Defiance County's Domersville Road near U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 34, Napoleon, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Garardro Segura, 74, 928 1/2 Harrison Ave., and overturned, striking a guardrail. Johnson was taken by Jewell EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., at Ohio's 249 and 49, a vehicle driven by Brittney Koza, 29, Auburn, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Jesus Ramirez, 56, Fort Wayne. The Koza vehicle then struck a sign. Koza was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. Ramirez and his passenger, William Schmucker, 44, St. Joe, Ind., were taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Koza was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Nov. 8, 10:10 a.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Roxanne Middleton, 59, Fort Wayne, went out of control crossing the railroad track. The vehicle struck a pile of rocks and the track. Middleton was taken by Delaware EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:56 p.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Defiance's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Serenity Keesbury, 17, Hicksville, swerved to miss a deer and struck a utility pole. Keesbury was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:35 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Marlin Graber, 42, St. Joe, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:42 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Harold Conley, 76, Paulding, struck a ditch and went airborne. Conley was taken by Delaware EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 7, 6:36 p.m., Ohio 18 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Maralie Garza, 31, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 8, 6:06 a.m., on U.S. 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Appel, 53, Farmer, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 8, 7:51 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Runk, 64, 17762 Ohio 18, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:44 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Maylene Choi, 34, 4136 Misty Shores Blvd., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:09 p.m., on Behrens Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Tygre Troyer, 16, Continental, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Tristen Norden, 17, 26623 Nagel Road. Troyer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Troyer vehicle and moderate to the Norden vehicle.
Sunday, 8:53 p.m., on Cicero Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Garrigus, 25, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:59 p.m., on Krouse Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Madyson Bowser, 18, Napoleon, slid through an intersection, off the roadway and came to rest on its top. Bowser was cited for failure to control, a stop sign violation and no operator's license. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:39 p.m., on Kiser Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Patricia Strickler, 39, 24 Capri Road, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:26 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Julie Grime, 42, West Unity, collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Nathan Fenter, 36, Hicksville. Grime was cited for driving left of center. Damage was moderate to the Grime vehicle and heavy to the Fenter vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:54 p.m., on The Bend Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Smith, 35, 15582 Main St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 12:13 a.m., Cody Murray, 29, 05037 Farmer-Mark Road, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Wednesday, 2:07 a.m., Latron Pall, 33, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:03 p.m., in the 600 block of Wayne Avenue, an unknown vehicle struck two parked vehicles before leaving the scene. The damaged vehicles were owned by Michael Shawley, 27288 County Road 424, and Deb Metz, 122 Squires Ave.
Tuesday, 3:09 p.m., Jason Borton, 42, Fayette, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., the theft of a debit card was reported in the 500 block of Degler Street.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., Eric Lee Jr., 21, 15615 Power Dam Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:55 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 800 block of North Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 9:10 a.m., April Adams, 32, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., a laptop was reported stolen from the 1400 block of South Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:30 p.m., on County Road D in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Boff, 21, Hamler, left the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:56 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Davis, 18, Holgate, slid off the roadway and came to rest in a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:30 p.m., on County Road X in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Etchison, 37, 28226 Jewell Road, Defiance, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:51 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Kathrine Cain, 30, Napoleon, slid and struck a stop sign. Cain was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 2:56 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Neer, 55, Paulding, slid into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Simona Jackman, 40, 733 Kentner St., Defiance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 2:58 p.m., on County Road 13, a vehicle driven by Cieregan Taft, 17, Delta, left the roadway and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle then left the roadway again and overturned onto its top in a ditch. Taft was taken by Liberty Township EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Wednesday, 6:39 a.m., on Napoleon Township Road 148, a vehicle driven by Michael Ringer, 28, Napoleon, slid through an intersection and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:52 a.m., on County Road B in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jolena Warner, 45, Hamler, slid into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:22 a.m., on County Road X in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Colin Pratt, 17, Wauseon, slid and struck a utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:19 a.m., on County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Tracy Mullins, 37, Antwerp, slid into a ditch. She was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:02 a.m., on U.S. 24, a semi driven by Ankur Bhola, 27, North York, Ontario, struck a deer. Damage was light to the semi.
Monday, 4:43 p.m., on Northcrest Drive, a vehicle driven by Danny Burr, 50, Wauseon, struck a mailbox. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:23 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Cassandra Elston, 27, New Bavaria, slid into the median. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., on Yeager Street, an unknown vehicle struck a city sign and left the scene.
Tuesday, 3:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1300 block of Scott Street.
• Fire
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 1:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1496 N. Shoop Ave. They were called back again at 3:19 a.m.
