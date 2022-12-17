Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Hicksville, a southbound vehicle driven by Ronald Whitman, 59, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Dec. 9, 12:08 p.m., at CCNO, warrants on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court were served to Shawn Houck, 52, Defiance, for felonious assault and domestic violence; Justin Hahn, 36, Defiance, for discharging a firearm into a habitation; and Justin Cole, 31, Defiance, for failure to register as a sex offender.
Dec. 11, 3:56 a.m., at 775 Doud Road, Ney, Elliot Simmons, 33, Stryker, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:25 a.m., at 17569 Ohio 18, Nicholas Kelley, 18, Defiance, was arrested for felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 4:55 p.m., at CCNO, Christian Friesner, 29, Defiance, was issued a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, midnight, on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brian Young, 60, Delta, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:19 a.m., at 26150 Hoffman Road, Marion Calhoun, 46, Defiance, was arrested for burglary and theft, and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:08 p.m., at 204 N. Washington Ave., Van Wert, Adam Blatteau, 42, Van Wert, was issued a warrant from Defiance County and transported from Van Wert Correctional Facility to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., at Second and Douglas streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Linda Groves, 64, 235 Carter Ave., struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Deborah Dulaney, 39, 1325 Ayersville Ave., that had turned left in front of Groves' vehicle. Both vehicles had light damage, and Groves was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., at 1861 E. Second St., Sean Nelson, 50, 1450 S. Clinton St., was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Friday, 3:31 a.m., at 1068 Hotel Drive, Geoffrey Drehold, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., on County Road 2, south of County Road G in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin Seemann, 57, Deshler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Colin Perry, 38, Grand Rapids. An infant passenger in Perry's vehicle, Rosemary Perry, Grand Rapids, was treated by Henry County South Joint EMS for possible injuries. Seemann's vehicle had heavy damage and Perry's had moderate damage. Seemann was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bevard, 43, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:20 p.m., on Township Road 19, north of Township Road 220 in Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gabor Berenyi, 55, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:43 p.m., on County Road 218, east of County Road 143 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Phyllis March, 77, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:12 p.m., on County Road 106, west of Township Road 51 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kirstynn Roddy, 17, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., at 1275 N. Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Chad Mann, 29, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by McKenzie Swisher, 32, Wauseon. Swisher's vehicle had moderate damage and Mann's had heavy damage. Mann was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
