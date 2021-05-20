• Police reports
State Police
Friday, 2:18 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi-tractor trailer driven by Judas Ben-Israel, 22, Detroit, struck the rear of a semi-tractor trailer driven by Anatoli Kozokar, 59, Ontario, Canada. Ben-Israel's vehicle had heavy damage; no damage reported to Kozokar's vehicle. Ben-Israel was cited with not maintaining assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 4:40 a.m., on Jewel Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Belinda Olive, 35, Napoleon, left the roadway and hit two utility poles, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Jewell EMS responded to treat Olive for possible injury. Olive was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Monday, 9:08 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle in the left lane, driven by Paul Shade, 33, 509 W. Second St., was struck by a semi-tractor trailer driven by an unidentified individual that continued driving. Shade stopped his vehicle on the median.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 7:28 p.m., on Christy Road just north of Ohio 15, a northbound vehicle driven by Carl Scholsser, Montpelier, struck a motorcycle operated by Brandon Rhodes, 26743 Elliot Road. Rhodes was ejected from the motorcycle and heavy damage was reported to both vehicles. Schlosser was cited for driving left of center. Rhodes had suspected minor injury but refused treatment.
Monday, 11:36 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 8:53 a.m., at 1813 Wildwood Drive, Matthew Carlisle, 30, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:47 p.m., at 233 Greer St., Matthew Costanzo, 35, Fort Wayne, was arrested for obstructing official business, and a warrant from Wood County. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:18 p.m., at 806 Harrison Ave., Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 848 King St., was arrested and taken to CCNO for criminal damaging, telecommunications harassment, and a felony menacing by stalking.
Monday, 12:56 p.m., at 104 E. Indiana St., Edgerton, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Lacey Nichole Eicenhour, 28, Butler, Ind., and she was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 3A in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Treavor Gross, 29, Antwerp, struck a vehicle driven by Mary Johnson, 73, McClure. Damage to Gross' vehicle was moderate; to Johnson's vehicle, damage was light. Gross was sighted with not maintaining assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle with a trailer driven by Aaron Miller, 31, Archbold, sheared a tire on the trailer and a vehicle driven by Phillip Lange, 66, Archbold, ran over remnants of the tire.
Wednesday, 2:33 a.m., on County Road 18 north of U.S. 6, deputies responded to a disabled vehicle. Johnnie Edwards Jr., 47, Toledo, was cited for OVI.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 4:17 p.m., at Scott Street and the westbound off ramp of U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Christopher Butler, 45, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Anne Morris, 48, Holgate. Napoleon Rescue transported Morris to the Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injury. A passenger in Morris' vehicle, Andrew Morris, 34, Holgate, had possible injury but was treated at the scene. Butler was cited with failure to yield from a stop sign. Butler's vehicle had moderate damage; Morris' vehicle had heavy damage.
Monday, 9:12 a.m., at 150 W. Riverview Ave., Ronald Mathers, 64, Napoleon, was arrested for theft.
Monday, 6:38 p.m., 825 Monroe St., Wade Kepner, 54, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated menacing.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 6:30 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Township Road 83 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Marivelle Flint, 24, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Debra Ehlers, 59, 1249 Domersville Road, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Flint was treated by Antwerp EMS for suspected minor injury. Flint was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.
Fires
Defiance
Fire—Tuesday, 7:51 p.m., at 1121 Ottawa Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a fire.
McClure
Fire—Wednesday, 1:57 p.m., at 4-664 County Road J, firefighters from McClure and Malinta fire departments were called to a structure fire. The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.
