• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 3:41 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Standley Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Harbaugh, 57, Brooklyn, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jorge Sifuentes, 30, Holgate. Harbaugh was cited with assured clear distance ahead and his vehicle had moderate damage. Sifuentes' vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 7:58 a.m., at Ohio routes 15 and 18 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alexandria Ricker, 22, 8749 Ashpacher Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Serenity Bustamante, 18, Stryker, causing light damage to both vehicles. Ricker was cited with failure to cede right of way. Bustamante was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries.
Saturday, 3:11 p.m., at Christy and Banner School roads in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Avina, 50, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Sean Moulder, 39, 15515 S. Ohio 66, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Moulder was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Monday, 7:03 p.m., on Ohio 49 just north of Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Ross Riehle, 53, Edgerton, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Tuesday, 6:10 a.m., on Ohio 18 west of Harris Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by John Long, 41, 29009 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:01 p.m., at milepost 50 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Julie Wilkerson, 45, Napoleon, was struck by a vehicle driven by Matthew Andrews, 26, Oakwood, causing light damage to both vehicles. Andrews was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 7:58 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Brandy Smith, 29, Morenci, Mich., sustained heavy damage from striking a deer.
Friday, 6:16 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Christian Salgado, 31, Archbold, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Friday, 8:17 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Nortley, 38, Waldron, Mich., sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Monday, 7:45 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Lynnette Hibbard, 50, Fayette, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
