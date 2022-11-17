Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 8:45 a.m., on Moser Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a southbound Hicksville Exempted Village Schools bus driven by Diana Zeedyk, 54, Hicksville, crossed over the center line and sideswiped a northbound Archbold Area Local School District bus driven by Thomas Miller, 61, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Zeedyk was cited for driving left of center.
Friday, 11 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gunner Davis, 15, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line and left the roadway on the north side where it struck a ditch and a natural gas terminal. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 2:17 p.m., on County Road 22A in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Manon, 73, Evansport, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Rings, 61, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:27 p.m., near milepost 2 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Frausto, 23, 2219 Royal Oak Ave., Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:03 p.m., near milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Phlipot, 50, Ney, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10:20 a.m., on County Road 123 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Anthony Lucente, 24, Convoy, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the east side, overcorrected, crossed the center line and exited the west side of the roadway where it struck a guardrail and multiple trees.
Monday, 6:24 p.m., near milepost 23 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Robinson, 58, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:40 a.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jordan Sanders, 28, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 6:33 a.m., on Christy Road, near Breckler Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Zeitz, 41, 323 Aspen Terrace Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:09 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Williams Center-Cecil Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Reva Kemerer, 33, 09620 Glenburg Road, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the rear driver's side.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., on U.S. 24, east of Domersville Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sarah Holsinger, 38, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Holsinger had possible injuries from the accident, but was not treated at the scene.
Sunday, 4:33 a.m., on Ohio 2, south of Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Theresa Cargle, 48, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:11 a.m., on Domersville Road, north of Flory Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Diane Goyings, 65, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 10:53 a.m., at CCNO, Amanda Ellison, 37, Fort Wayne, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas for violation of probation.
Defiance police---
Nov. 9, 12:15 p.m., at Clinton and Sessions streets, an eastbound One Source Waste Solutions, Inc., truck driven by Kyle Pollock, 36, 23257 Watson Road, was struck as it turned south onto Clinton Street by an eastbound vehicle that also turned south, driven by Carrie Baldridge, 63, Leipsic. The refuse vehicle had light damage and Baldridge's vehicle had moderate damage. Baldridge was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Friday, 7:35 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Bradley Spitnale, 64, 273 Oak Ridge Lane, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Sokolowski, 16, 313 Harding St., as Sokolowski's vehicle attempted a left turn. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Spitnale was cited for failure to stop at a red light. Both individuals were treated by the Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries.
Saturday, 10:35 a.m., at Ottawa and Columbus avenues, a westbound vehicle driven by Katelyne Wilson, 29, 904 Columbus Ave., was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Connie Bookman, 55, Belpre. Bookman's vehicle had light damage and Wilson's had moderate damage. Wilson was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 12:16 p.m., on Second Street, east of Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Morehead, 81, 17310 Harris Road, attempted to back into a parking space and was struck by a vehicle driven by Georgia Wade, 70, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage, and Morehead was cited for improper backing.
Monday, 1:54 p.m., on Clinton Street, at the CSX Railroad overpass, just north of Williams Street, a Republic Services of Ohio Transport vehicle driven by David Flower, 28, Montpelier, failed to observe height signs and struck the overpass. The vehicle had light damage and he was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 9:58 a.m., at 1120 Perry St., an unidentified vehicle struck the driver's side of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kaylea Ankney, 1120 Perry St. Damage to Ankney's vehicle was light.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., at the traffic circle at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Regina Singer, 58, Oakwood, attempted to enter the circle and struck a vehicle already in the circle, driven by Randall Weber, 64, 28008 Ohio 281. Both vehicles had light damage, and Singer was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road D in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rita Mahlman, 83, Deshler, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:33 a.m., on County Road 12 in Liberty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Benson, 66, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:56 a.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Robert Mitchell, 61, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:16 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gavin Hahn, 24, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:40 a.m., at the on ramp for U.S. 24, exiting Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Kristi Gyurasics, 42, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:46 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel Peverly, 64, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Nov. 10, 1:44 p.m., at Riverview Avenue and Scott Street, a westbound motorcycle driven by James Ballinger, 72, Whitehouse, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Huffman, 55, Bryan, as Huffman's vehicle attempted to turn north in front of Ballinger's motorcycle. Ballinger was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Huffman was cited for failure to yield. Huffman's vehicle had light damage and the motorcycle had heavy damage.
Saturday, 8:35 p.m., at Scott Street and Courtland Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Sydney Hales, 22, Oregon, was struck by a vehicle driven by Pamela Leonard, 61, Napoleon. Both vehicles had heavy damage.
Monday, 5:52 p.m., at Woodlawn Avenue and Willard Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by William Greutman, 32, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 5:49 a.m., on U.S. 127, south of County Road 24 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amber Showalter, 44, Van Wert, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 7:02 a.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Renee Liechty, 70, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Tuesday, 3:24 p.m., at Leggett and Brunell streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Danielle Werstler, 33, Delta, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss hitting a squirrel and left the roadway on the south side where it struck and shattered a utility pole. Werstler was taken by Wauseon EMS to an unnamed health care facility for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 5:38 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Leggett Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Antonio Valencia, 25, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Menningen, 45, Wauseon. Menninigen was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries.
