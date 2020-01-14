• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Thursday, 6:31 a.m., Tammy Box, 48, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 2:39 p.m., Gale Skinner, 61, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Thursday, 11:24 p.m., Raymond Stone, 19, Hicksville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Ohio 18 and Behnfeldt Road.

Thursday, 11:46 p.m., Bryce Robinson, 24, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Friday, 4:28 a.m., Cayla Hammond, 32, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Saturday, 4:24 a.m., Ann Vorhees, 46, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Jan. 2, 7:30 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Peter Murphy, 60, 429 Nicholas St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Simuel Brown, 62, 10446 Stevens Road. Murphy was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Jan. 8, 9:23 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Anthony Nehls, 46, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Friday, 4:13 p.m., a lawn was vandalized in the 1000 block of Davidson Street.

Saturday, 2:33 p.m., Michael Cooley, 58, Bryan, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.

Saturday, 10:55 p.m., Joshua Shaffer, 43, Bryan, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Clinton Street.

Henry Sheriff

Sunday, 4:21 p.m., at Ohio 34 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Root, 40, Morenci, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Levi Myers, 16, Archbold. Root was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Monday, 8:10 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road F in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Jesse Herman, 29, Hamler, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by John Mahlman, 56, Deshler. The vehicles collided as Mahlman was turning. amage was moderate to Mahlman's vehicle and light to Herman's.

Napoleon Police

Saturday, 1:22 a.m., James Doan III, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a Toledo warrant and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 2:22 a.m., a rape was reported in the city and is under investigation.

Sunday, 12:26 a.m., David Schiffer, 33, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and child endangering after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Patricia Avenue and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 2:02 p.m., Heather Almaguer, 32, Weston, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court.

Sunday, 4:32 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Trey Ridenour, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 12:03 a.m., James Rutkowski, 53, no permanent address, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Anytime Fitness, 1412 Scott St.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Saturday, 9:22 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 15264 Williams Road.

Fire — Sunday, 8:49 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.

Fire — Sunday, 4:50 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 12760 Dohoney Road.

Fire — Sunday, 6:43 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1749 S. Clinton St.

Sherwood

Fire — Sunday, 7:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 14023 Ohio 18, Sherwood.

Hicksville

Fire — Saturday, 10:21 a.m., firefighters were called to an oil leak from a semi at 707 N. Main St. Assisting was Defiance County HAZMAT.

Noble Township

Fire — Sunday, 4:31 a.m., firefighters were called to a utility pole fire at Ohio 15 and Stever Road.

Load comments