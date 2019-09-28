• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 1:35 p.m., on Paulding County Road 123 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Hale, 68, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 4:50 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Monica Dickson, 43, 21786 Ohio 637, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:35 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Johnson, 36, 28907 Steinmaier Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 21, 11:30 p.m., on Scott Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Elijah Winkler, 18, Sherwood, went left of center and struck a ditch. The driver left the scene and the vehicle was reported by a passerby approximately seven hours later. Winkler was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:56 p.m., at Ohio 249 and U.S. 127, vehicles driven by Ricky Martenies, 59, Edgerton, and Laura Sanders, 55, Bryan, collided. Martenies was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 9:59 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Power, 42, 12459 Fruit Ridge Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:40 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by James Whitman, 47, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:34 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Robert Elston, 44, 120 Pinewood Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Chuck Duncan, 68, 06909 Ohio 66. Elston was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., on Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Brodie Gilsdorf, 18, Swanton, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Christopher Homan, 39, 14517 Harris Road. Gilsdorf was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 6:25 a.m., on Ohio 2, near Scott Road, a vehicle driven by Linda McMullen, 59, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:41 p.m., Trevor Kreiling, 20, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 5:04 a.m., Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 11:15 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Siebert, 1142 E. Second St., struck a vehicle driven by Trevor Tackett, 18, 844 N. Clinton St. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Thursday, 4:45 p.m., a drive-off was reported at the Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.
Henry County
Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., on County Road U, a vehicle driven by Angelina Sorge, 27, Wauseon, swerved to miss a mailbox and came to rest in a field. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:24 p.m., Zayne Yocum, 21, Defiance, was charged with reckless operation following a driving complaint at Ohio 108 and County Road W.
Thursday, 2:14 p.m., Derek Combs, 20, Deshler, turned himself in on a warrant and was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Friday, 12:57 p.m., a hit-skip accident was reported at Ohio routes 66 and 34. It remains under investigation.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:25 a.m., Shawn Lancieri, 43, Napoleon, was cited for speed, expired registration, driving under suspension and obstructed plates following a traffic stop on Commerce Drive.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 8:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 701 Webster St.
Fire — Thursday, 1:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak from a vehicle parked at 524 N. Clinton St. The vehicle had left the scene.
