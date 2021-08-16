• Police Reports

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 4:16 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and Freedom Drive, a vehicle driven by Mickey Vold, 70, Napoleon, drove into a trench in a construction area, causing light damage to the vehicle.

Fulton Sheriff

Sunday, 4:35 a.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Moore, 19, Archbold, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.

Tuesday, 4:16 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Plesky, 39, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.

• Fire

Amboy Township

Fire — Tuesday, 7:14 p.m., at 04910 County Road N in Fulton County’s Amboy Township, the Swanton Fire Department responded to a structure fire. After arriving on scene, firefighters realized it was an abandoned residence that had been demolished and had caught fire — cause undetermined. Metamora-Amboy Township Fire Department arrived for mutual aid and took charge of the fire. No injuries reported.

