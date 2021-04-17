• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 4:49 a.m., on Arrowsmith Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Tonia Woods, 41, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Tuesday, 4:38 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Smith, 28, Fayette, failed to yield while making a left turn into a private drive and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Sheryl Short, 59, Archbold, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Smith was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Medical Center in Bryan for possible injury. Short was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injury and released. Smith was cited with failure to yield when turning left.
Wednesday, 6:48 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Lee, 20, Montpelier, was eastbound when it struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance County Sheriff
April 9, 7:56 p.m., at 114 N. Harrison St. in Sherwood, a bench warrant from the Williams County Municipal Court in Bryan was served to Natalie Hemminger, 37, Sherwood, and she was taken to Montpelier Police Department.
April 10, 5:52 p.m., at 205 Oak St. in Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Tamara Cully, Sherwood, age unknown, was backing out of her driveway when the vehicle struck an AEP utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
April 10, 8:21 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, several warrants on indictments fro the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served to Joseph Shiple, 57, Ney: two warrants for weapons under disability, and a warrant for aggravated possession of drugs.
April 10, 8:26 p.m, at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants on indictments from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served to Michael Kelley, 42, Ney: domestic violence, grand theft of a firearm and weapons under disability.
April 10, 8:28 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court was served to Abigail Salina, 39, Defiance: failure to appear.
April 11, 1:50 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Firestone, Camden, Mich., age unknown, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 8:29 p.m., at 15053 County Road 24 in Sherwood, three warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served to April Phillips, 35, Hicksville.
Thursday, 5:40 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Virginia Flores, Holgate, age unknown, struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Diane Zedaker, Continental. Damage to Zedaker's vehicle was light; no damage reported to Flores' vehicle.
Defiance Police
April 8, 6:10 p.m., at 900 North Clinton Street, a bicycle operated by Richard Jimenez, 66, 869 McKinley St., northbound on the sidewalk was struck by a vehicle entering onto North Clinton Street, driven by Victor Velez, 34, 523 Ravine Ave. Jimenez was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injury. Velez was cited with driving without complying with license reinstatement requirements.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., West Sessions Avenue and North Clinton Street in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Henry Hernandez, 47, 205 Northfield Avenue, was struck in the front by a vehicle driven by John Galan, 41, 616 Nicholas St. Galan was cited with improperly backing his vehicle in traffic. Damage to Hernandez' vehicle was light. No damage reported to Galan's vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., at 471 Pontiac Drive, officers were called for a disturbance. Brandy Bratt, 30, same addressed was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Bratt was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:25 a.m., at 1305 Jackson Ave., officers were called for a suspicious person. Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton St., was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 10:12 p.m., at North Main and East High streets, a vehicle driven by Hunter Mercer, 17, Butler, Ind., was stopped at a red light when a vehicle driven by He Wang, 37, Hicksville, backed out of a parking spot without seeing Mercer's vehicle. Wang's vehicle struck Mercer's and light damage was reported to both vehicles. Wang was cited with improperly backing onto a roadway.
Henry County Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:32 p.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 50.4 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Palmer, 37, Toledo, was traveling in the passing lane and was forced off the road by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene before deputies arrived. Palmer's vehicle blew a tire and stopped on the south side of the roadway.
Thursday, 6:26 a.m., at County Road 24 and Ohio 34 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Street Jr., 43, 1119 Hopkins St., failed to yield at a posted stop sign. Street's vehicle proceeded to strike a vehicle driven by Marc Houts, 61, Napoleon. Houts was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Henry County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Street was cited for not yielding at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 12:38 p.m., at 526 E. Main St., Steven Dunbar, 19, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding County Sheriff
April 11, 8:44 p.m., on County Road 146 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Ashton Manz, 26, Paulding, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and spun around before coming to rest in a field. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Manz was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 12:44 a.m., at 232 E. Elm St., a vehicle driven by Amber Lange, 41, Wauseon, struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Reuben Villanueva, Archbold. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Lange was treated at the scene for suspected minor injury, and cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 11:57 a.m., on Shoop Avenue a vehicle driven by Kayle Vanpelt, 23, Archbold, attempted to traverse two lanes of traffic from one private drive to another when the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Lindsay Lotz, 26, Napoleon. Vanpelt was cited with failure to yield from a private drive. Damage Lotz' vehicle was light; none reported for Vanpelt's vehicle.
Thursday, 2:27 p.m., on North Ottokee Street, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Wesche, 44, Wauseon, stopped in traffic to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by John Felix, 60, Fayette, struck the back of Wesche's vehicle. Felix was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Damage to the vehicles was moderate.
• Fires
Miller City
Fire — Friday, 3:20 p.m., at 15195 Ohio 15 in Miller City, firefighters from the Miller City Fire Department were called to fire in a wooded area.
