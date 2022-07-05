State Patrol---
Thursday, 5:50 a.m., at milepost 0 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jessica Kimpel, 30, Ney, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
June 27, 4:55 p.m., at Breckler and Christy roads in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dennis Little, 60, 7587 Christy Road, attempted a left turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Ernesto Lloyd, 26, Stryker. Little's vehicle had light damage and Lloyd's vehicle had disabling damage. Little was cited for an improper turn at the intersection.
Friday, 5:48 p.m., on Aspen Terrace Drive, south of Holly Glen Drive in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Davis, 28, Bryan, attempted to back from a private drive at 319 Aspen Terrace Drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by David Starnes, 56, Henryville, Ind. Starnes' vehicle had moderate damage and Davis' vehicle had light damage. Davis was cited for improper starting and backing.
Friday, 10:58 p.m., on Ohio 249, west of Cicero Road in Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Thomas Lindhorst, 49, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 4:21 p.m., at Fullmer and Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend roads in Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alayna Salinas, 18, 13656 North St., struck a westbound vehicle driven by David Cook, 53, 28250 Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, and both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Salinas was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Sunday, 5:31 a.m., on Ohio 2, north of Blosser Road in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Clark Zartman, 59, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Hicksville Police---
Thursday, 6:27 a.m., at East High and North Maple streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bradin Henkle, 19, Rockford, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Stacy Laker, 45, Antwerp. Both vehicles had light damage and Henkle was cited for a speeding violation.
Henry Sheriff---
June 27, 10:17 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Loretta Ehlers, 42, McClure, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
June 28, 11:53 a.m., on County Road X in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Kiessling, 18, Ridgeville Corners, failed to negotiate a curve, left the south side of the roadway, rolled twice and came to rest on all four wheels. Kiessling was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 5:30 p.m., at Ohio 109 and Young Street in Liberty Center, a southbound vehicle driven by Garry Perry, 65, Liberty Center, attempted to back up due to water in the street and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Kassandra Croley, 27, Wauseon. Croley's vehicle had light damage and Perry's had no damage.
Saturday, 3:46 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Teresa Casarez, 64, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a dog that ran across the roadway.
Sunday, 11 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by George Brubaker, 63, Hamler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:10 p.m., at milepost 43 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roseann Orlowski, 32, Lima, blew a tire, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the north side guardrail. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Napoleon Police---
Sunday, 5:12 p.m., at 701 S. Perry St., Joshua Ginoza, 32, was arrested for fireworks.
Monday, 2 a.m., at 1089 Dodd St., Jason Hayes, 50, Napoleon, was arrested for possession of drugs, criminal trespassing, parking violation and public indecency and taken to CCNO.
