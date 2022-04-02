• Police reports
State Patrol
March 26, 2:20 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound semi driven by Roger Longbeam Jr., 48, Williamsport, Md., swerved to miss a deer and rolled the trailer onto its side in the median. The vehicle had functional damage and Longbeam was cited for failure to control. No injuries.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kyle Hixenbaugh, 23, Dayton, and a semi driven by Ravinder Singh, 47, Fowler, Calif., were traveling side by side when the two side-swiped one another. Hixenbaugh's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest off the road. The semi had light damage and Hixenbaugh's vehicle was disabled. No injuries.
Tuesday, 8:33 p.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ricky English, 64, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 8:59 p.m., on Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road west of Fullmer Road, a vehicle driven by Taylor Waldron, 16, 28427 Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:25 a.m., on Ohio 281 west of Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Terry McDonald, 46, 1810 Tiffin Court, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:25 a.m., on County Road 181 south of County Road 95 in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Donna Riter, 61, 201 W. Pinewood Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:35 a.m., on Ohio 66 north of Watson Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Esquivel, 38, 2245 Riviera Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Monday, 5:03 p.m., at 424 Myers St., Ilias Kalessis, 21, 424 Myers St., was cited for disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 4:52 p.m., 631 Moss St., Jose Roque III, 50, 631 Moss St., was cited for disorderly conduct.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 10:37 p.m., at Oak and South Maple streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Destany Henderson, 16, Hicksville, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Felix Salinas, 39, Hicksville. Henderson was cited for a speeding violation.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jerry Lang, 65, 1050 1/2 Harrison Ave., Defiance, was disabled when a tree blew over onto the vehicle. No injuries.
Thursday, 7:01 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Chad Doda, 41, 1787 Sherwood Drive, sustained light damage when a tree blew over and struck the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
March 25, 10:54 p.m., on the Perry Street Bridge north of Maumee Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Caden Damman, 16, Napoleon, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Teagan Sleigh, 19, Napoleon. There was light damage to both vehicles. No injuries.
March 27, 7:39 p.m., at Scott and Washington streets, a stopped vehicle driven by Erin Stephey, 37, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ty Gutierrez, 26, 815 Bell St., Defiance, and caused light damage to both vehicles.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., at County Road N and U.S. 24, Joaquin Tovar III, 43, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., on Township Road 12 west of County Road 107 in Blue Creek Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Delmas Hamilton, 22, Scott, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:54 p.m., on County Road 177 south of Township Road 72 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Karlie Simindinger, 18, Oakwood, was disabled when the driver fainted, side-swiped the guardrail on the east side of the road, left the roadway on the west side, struck a mailbox and a guide wire. The vehicle then crossed Township Road 72 and came to rest in a field. Simindinger was not injured but was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 8:34 p.m., on County Road 107 north of Township Road 114 in Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tamera Stoller, 71, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 4:11 p.m., at U.S. 20A and Ottokee Street (Ohio 108) in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Janelle Jones, 28, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and was struck by an eastbound semi driven by Gregory Leach, 56, Richmond, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 7:51 a.m., at 510 Leggett St., a vehicle with a trailer driven by Scott Seibel, 59, Wauseon, attempted to back into the private drive at 510 Leggett St. when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Caitlyn McDonough, 17, Wauseon. McDonough an passenger, Thai Opdycke, 18, Wauseon, self-transported to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 7:56 p.m., at 1121 Harrison Ave., Defiance City firefighters were dispatched for a possible structure fire. While en route, dispatch informed that a heater on the porch at the residence had caught fire. Arriving on scene, the crew found no fire and investigated interior and exterior. The crew noted some flames and fire spread to the roof area. Water and hand tools were used to expose the ceiling and roof area and extinguish any fire. Gas was isolated and shut off to the heater. Crews returned to the station at 8:10 p.m.
