• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 8, 5:54 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Erin Stover, 35, Delta, left the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Christopher Masales, Archbold. Stover was taken by ALS2 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Stover's vehicle had moderate damage and Masales' had heavy damage. Stover was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 8:10 a.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road 148 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Shelby Carlisle, 30, Paulding, struck a grain truck driven by Christopher Lawrence, 55, Venedocia. The grain truck continued off the roadway and overturned. Both vehicles had heavy damage. Carlisle was cited with failure to control. Lawrence was taken by Oakwood EMS to Paulding Hospital for possible injuries.
Thursday, 2:37 p.m., at Williams Street and Dooley Drive, a semi driven by Theodore McCoy, 43, Montpelier, struck a vehicle driven by Rhonda Downing, 67, Oakwood, and both vehicles had light damage. Downing was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Friday, 8:40 a.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Kortney Castleman, 23, Monroeville, Ind., attempted to turn left and was struck by a semi driven by Steven Nelson, 66, Fort Wayne. Castleman's vehicle continued off the roadway where it came to rest. She was taken by Payne EMS to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.
Friday, 3:27 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Banner School Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Weber, 45, Napoleon, lost debris from a load it was carrying and a vehicle driven by Michael Vascik, 41, Toledo, struck the debris and it flew into a vehicle driven by Alton Harvey, 52, Muskegon, Mich. Vasick's and Harvey's vehicles each had moderate damage because of the debris. Weber was cited with securing a load.
Friday, 5:34 p.m., on County Road 20 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Handsone, 60, 1939 E. Second St., left the roadway, struck to tile culverts and a utility pole, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Handsone was taken by Williams County EMS to Williams County Health Centers ER for possible injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 10:30 p.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Seinkner, 31, 2084 Royal Palm Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:33 a.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Bontrager Lavern, 47, Goshen, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jean Meyer, 57, 26307 Arps Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:21 a.m., on Harrison Street in the Village of Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Alecia Gentner, 40, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:51 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Dylan Castill, 22, 10257 Dohoney Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:33 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jamie Breece, 40, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:30 a.m., on Schubert Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Swoboda, 74, 23497 Putnam County Road A, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m., on Ohio 15 and Water Street in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Bartley, 23, Edgerton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ronald Ervin Jr., 47, 720 Riverside Ave. Ervin was taken by Delaware Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Ervin's vehicle had light damage and Bartley's had moderate damage. Bartley was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Police
Nov. 9, 7:55 a.m., at River Drive and Maywinn Road, a vehicle driven by Nicole Wood, 27, 903 Latty St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Nov. 8, 5:07 a.m., on County Road 7 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Johnson, 57, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:36 p.m., at 423 S. Pine St., Deshler, Craig Wagenhauser, 33, Deshler, was arrested for felonious assault, disorderly conduct, endangering children, obstructing and resisting and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:56 p.m., at milepost 48.2 on U.S. 24 Ian Delarosa, 36, Garden City, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and turned over to authorities there.
Friday, 3:28 p.m., on U.S. 6 eastbound in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Miya Weber, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Horna, 34, Portage. Both vehicles had light damage and Weber was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 12:49 p.m., at Ohio 18 and County Road 10A in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Madeline Dreyer, 32, Bluffton, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by James Burns, 66, Holgate. Burns' vehicle continued off the roadway coming to rest in a field. Burns' vehicle had heavy damage and Dreyer's had moderate damage. Dreyer was cited with failure to yield.
Saturday, 9:57 p.m., at 851 County Road 5 F in Deshler, Courtney Billstein, 24, Deshler, was charged with endangering children, falsification and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:25 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Fortney, 58, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:44 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Nancy Gerken, 70, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:47 p.m., on County Road 424 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Long, 39, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 3:27 p.m., at Riverview and Glenwood avenues, a vehicle driven by Zachary Ehlers, 16, McClure, lost control as it entered Riverview Avenue and left the roadway striking a guardrail. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 6, 11:28 p.m., at 485 Third St., Latty, William Miller, 30, same address was arrested for domestic violence.
Nov. 8, 7:15 p.m., at 18242 U.S. 127, Cecil, Christ Carlisle, 49, same address, was arrested for aggravated menacing and possession of weapons while under disability.
Paulding Police
Thursday, 2:57 p.m., at Williams and Baldwin streets, a vehicle driven by Nate Reinhart, 31, Paulding, left the roadway in attempt to miss a stopped vehicle and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had heavy damage and Reinhart was cited with failure to control.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 5:32 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Gordon Winland, 23, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:42 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Caroline Hancock, 38, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it struck a dog.
Saturday, 8:40 a.m., on County Road 27 in German Township, an unidentified southbound vehicle side-swiped a vehicle driven by Spencer Lester, 22, Fayette, and caused light damage to Lester's vehicle. The unidentified vehicle continued without stopping.
