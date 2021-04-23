• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 9:46 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Paige Douglas, 19, Bryan, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 8:48 a.m., at the Defiance Municipal Court, a warrant was served to Amy Wilson, 35, Pioneer, from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Java Barnwell, 56, Cecil, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Wednesday, 2:52 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Tony Muldrow, 45, 1373 Moll Ave., was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 10:37 p.m., at Carey and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Sasha Kistner, 20, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Destiny Brandhuber, 34, Whitehouse. Damage to Kistner's vehicle was moderate; Brandhuber reported no damage.
Tuesday, 11:03 a.m., on U.S. 24 at the Glenwood overpass, a vehicle driven by Gary Martin, 50, Hartsville, Tenn., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nicholas Sargent, 48, Waterville. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 6:59 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Abner, 30, 109 Main St., Defiance, slid on an icy overpass, exited the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and drove over it going airborne, landing on the opposite side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Abner was treated at the scene for possible injury.
Fulton Sheriff
April 16, 2:44 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Deidre Deline, 30, Edon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 2:46 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 22 in German Township, a stopped vehicle driven by Abigail Perez, 20, 1511 Mustang Drive, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Kaleb Versansky, 20, Toledo. Damage was light to both vehicles. Versansky was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:21 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road C in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Sean Adkins, 16, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Mary Spieles, 25, Wauseon. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Passenger in Spieles' vehicle, Ann Spieles, 15, Wauseon, was taken by EMS transport to Fulton County Health Center for possible injury. Adkins was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., at County Road C and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Celeste Croley, 57, Liberty Center, on turning left from Ohio 108, collided with a vehicle coming to a stop on County Road C driven by Terry Fisher, 59, Delta. Damage was light to both vehicles.
