Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 8:45 a.m., on Moser Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a southbound Hicksville Exempted Village Schools bus driven by Diana Zeedyk, 54, Hicksville, crossed over the center line and side-swiped a northbound Archbold Area Local School District bus driven by Thomas Miller, 61, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Zeedyk was cited for driving left of center.
Friday, 11 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gunner Davis, 15, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line and left the roadway on the north side where it struck a ditch and a natural gas terminal. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 2:17 p.m., on county Road 22A in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Manon, 73, Evansport, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Rings, 61, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:27 p.m., near milepost 2 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Frausto, 23, 2219 Royal Oak Ave., Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:03 p.m., near milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Phlipot, 50, Ney, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:24 p.m., near milepost 23 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Robinson, 58, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 6:33 a.m., on Christy Road, near Breckler Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Zeitz, 41, 323 Aspen Terrace Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:09 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Williams Center-Cecil Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Reva Kemerer, 33, 09620 Glenburg Road, sustained moderate damage when a deer the rear driver's side.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., on U.S. 24, east of Domersville Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sarah Holsinger, 38, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Holsinger had possible injuries from the accident but was not treated at the scene.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road D in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rita Mahlman, 83, Deshler, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 7:02 a.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Renee Liechty, 70, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
