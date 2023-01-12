Area police reports
State patrol---
Saturday, 6:47 p.m., the U.S. 24 overpass on Domersville Road, Defiance County's Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by William Morlock, 17, 760 Inverness Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shanna Sheehan, 41, Antwerp. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Morlock was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 5:46 p.m., on County Road 94 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jamie Boroff, 41, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7 p.m., on Township Road 72 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Maria Cuen Verdugo, 51, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:52 p.m., at milepost 7 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephen Davis, 69, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Jan. 1, 2:50 p.m., at 9166 Christy Road, Matthew Lucas, 60, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Jan. 4, 2:40 p.m., at CCNO, Elijah Reinbolt, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Jan. 4, 10:31 p.m., at 115 N. Wilmont St., Sherwood, Taneesha Stuckey, 33, Grover Hill, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:53 p.m., on County Road 424, west of The Bend Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Evan Miller, 41, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 4:52 p.m., at CCNO, Nicholas Kelley, 19, Defiance, was issued a warrant for felonious assault.
Sunday, 10:30 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kay Studer, 61, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer. Studer was treated by Tiffin Township Fire Department for possible injuries.
Monday, 9:05 a.m., at 221 Clinton St., Kaitlin Dove, 27, Butler, Ind., was issued a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for a probation violation.
Tuesday, 7:22 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road, just north of Youngman Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jessica Brubaker, 36, 29116 Elliott Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Logan Maassel, 21, 29171 Youngman Road. Brubaker's vehicle had heavy damage and Maassel's vehicle had light damage. Brubaker was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance police---
Friday, 8:30 a.m., at 1015 Wayne Ave., Colby Bidlack, 21, Antwerp, and Erin Ryan, 20, 1015 Wayne Ave., were each cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Saturday, 11:47 a.m., at 915 Harrison Ave., Charlotte Holt, 36, 915 Harrison Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:51 p.m., Lori Shambarger, 53, Napoleon, was arrested in Napoleon by Napoleon police and transferred to CCNO on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 8:13 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Kyle Cameron, 33, 312 Powell St., was issued a warrant and released.
Monday, 2:28 p.m., at Karnes and Ottawa avenues, an eastbound vehicle driven by Martina Garrett, 28, 12417 Fruit Ridge Road, was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Jonathan McCord, 44, 976 Standley Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and Garrett was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., on Baltimore Road, west of the U.S. 24 exit/entrance ramp, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Wiles, 39, Ney, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alisha Shepherd, 39, 08749 Ashpacher Road. Wiles' vehicle had moderate damage and Shepherd's had heavy damage. Shepherd and her passenger, Katie Westrick, 60, 1696 Durango Drive, had possible injuries, but were not treated. Wiles was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Hicksville police---
Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., at 372 Meuse Argonne St., a northbound vehicle driven by Angela Cotham, 53, New Haven, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 5:38 a.m., on County Road 7 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brian Bitzinger, 42, McClure, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:46 p.m., at 401 E. High St., Florida, Brandon Bailey, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants for burglary and violation of a protection order, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:22 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cody Lawrence, 31, Malinta, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:03 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon, a southbound vehicle driven by Esther Oberhaus, 50, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Jan. 3, 7:26 a.m., near milepost 39 on U.S. 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Lopez, 21, San Antonio, Texas, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tina Reecer, 57, Napoleon. Reecer was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Lopez's vehicle had heavy damage and Reecer's had moderate damage.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., on westbound U.S. 24, just before the off ramp to Ohio 108, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Grahn, 20, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:54 a.m., at 110 Wayne Park Drive, Daniel Mack, 58, Napoleon, was served a citation for OVI.
Tuesday, 7:21 a.m., at 1250 Independence Drive, a southbound semi driven by Timothy Roberts, 63, 28743 Allen Road, Defiance, failed to yield from a private drive and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Eduardo Sanchez, 27, Napoleon. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 637, just south of Ohio 111 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sacha Gray, 36, Latty, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Wednesday, 5:44 a.m., on County Road 176, west of Township Road 105 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chase Clark, 19, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Monday, 3:05 p.m., at 405 Water St., a parked vehicle driven by Piper Kochel, 16, Paulding, backed from a parking space and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Lucas Kennedy, 16, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage.
Fulton sheriff---
Friday, 11:46 p.m., on County Road A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adam Reeb, 19, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:30 a.m., on County Road 20 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Julie Garrow, 62, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
