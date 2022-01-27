• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cody Hartman, 24, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway, went over and embankment, struck a tree and came to rest in the Tiffin River. He was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 12:50 p.m., on Harding Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Lindsay Newman, 39, 700 Kiser Road Apt. J4, sustained functional damage to the driver's side when it crossed over the center line of the roadway and struck the guardrail. Newman was taken by Medic 211 to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 6:33 p.m., at Adams Ridge and Coressel roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., Defiance, sustained disabling damage when it exited the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. King was taken by Jewell Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 10:33 a.m., at milepost 25 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Northcutt, 53, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it exited the north side of the roadway and struck a tree. Northcutt was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 12:14 p.m., at milepost 3 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a westbound semi driven by Christopher Laws, 41, Wyandotte, Mich., sustained disabling damage when it jack-knifed, went off the road and struck a light pole. Laws was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Wilson, 20, Montpelier, attempted a right turn, slid on an icy roadway and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Stephen Batterson, 70, Bryan. Both vehicles had functional damage and Wilson was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 11:49 p.m., on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jocelyn Lafountain, 18, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Monday, 2:23 p.m., at the entrance ramp from Domersville Road onto U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Armstrong, 58, Wauseon, sustained disabling damage when it slid off the icy roadway, struck a light pole and continued down the embankment.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 9:41 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., David Coressel, 49, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:47 p.m., at 501 W. Second St., Hunter Matney, 28, 414 Juliet St., was arrested for OVI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and released.
Monday, 3:09 p.m., at the roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, Raymond Castaneda, 26, 65 Lakeview Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Barbara Lasek, 63, 1660 Meadoway Drive. Castaneda's vehicle had moderate damage and Lasek's had disabling damage. Castaneda was cited with failure to yield when entering the roundabout.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:21 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Jacob Janes, 33, Ann Arbor, Mich., was taken to CCNO after sentencing at the Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 5:37 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 18 in Freedom Township, a USPS vehicle driven by Sara Dominguez-Gregorio, 21, Napoleon, slid off the icy roadway and into a mailbox finally coming to rest in a ditch. The vehicle sustained light damage.
Tuesday, 5:31 a.m., on U.S. 6 near Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Rick Lloyd, 59, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Tuesday, 10:52 a.m., at milepost 43 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound semi driven by Michael Anderson, 42, Boscobel, Wisc., attempted to change lanes when it struck and caused light damage to a vehicle driven by Janice Echler, 58, Bryan.
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., on Wilhelm Street in Holgate, a northbound vehicle driven by Carl Armstrong, 22, Toledo, crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Jeffery Sheets, 55, New Bavaria. Both vehicles had light damage to driver's side mirror.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 10:25 a.m., on Ohio 24 just 1/2 mile north of County Road 83 in Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Linda Krick, 68, Paulding, had moderate damage to the mirror from debris while following a semi driven by Julio Lagos, 64, Garland, Texas.
Monday, noon, at milepost 4 on U.S. 24 under the Township Road 43 overpass in Carryall Township, a westbound semi driven by Isaac Adebotan, 46, Indianapolis, Ind., sustained disabling damage when it jack-knifed and slid off the south side of the roadway, where it struck road signs and came to rest against the guardrail. Adebotan was cited with failure to control.
Fulton Sheriff
Jan. 19, 6:28 p.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Griffiths, 23, Fayette, sustained light damage to the driver's side when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:44 a.m., at County Roads 17 and B in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Garret Klauda, 21, Delta, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven by Zachariah Morrison, 20, Wauseon. Klauda's vehicle had light damage to the front end and Morrison's vehicle had disabling damage to the front end. Klauda was cited for failure to yield at the stop sign.
Tuesday, 8:19 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Del Kelley, 22, West Unity, sustained functional damage to the front end when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Paulding Police
Monday, 4:44 p.m., at North Williams (U.S. 127) and Caroline streets, a vehicle driven by Levi Noggle, 24, Payne, attempted a left turn and struck a vehicle driven by Clyde Singh, 72, Pemberville. Noggle's vehicle had negligible damage and Singh's had moderate damage.
Williams Sheriff
Jan. 18, 6:48 a.m., on County Road E east of County Road 16.25 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Nilesha Edington, 33, Bryan, sustained functional damage to the front passenger side when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Jan. 20, 3:50 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Harold Dewitt, 55, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer then ran off the roadway and struck a fence.
Sunday, 5:54 a.m., at County Road D and Ohio 576 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Yinger, 21, Stryker, sustained disabling damage when it was unable to stop on an icy roadway and struck a guardrail.
Sunday, 6:19 p.m., on County Road 20 north of U.S. 6 in Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Towne, 73, Stryker, sustained light damage to the front end when it struck a deer in the roadway.
