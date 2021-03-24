• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Thursday, 2:08 p.m., on Ohio 281 just north of East Second Street, a piece of sheet metal blew out of a vehicle driven by Charles Combs, 45, Paulding, causing light damage to two vehicles: one vehicle driven by Laura Martinez, 43, 510 Jefferson St., and the other driven by Valerie Plummer, 59, Payne.

Monday, 4 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Jackson, 47, Lima, left the roadway and drove into a steep ditch in order to avoid an unidentified vehicle that was passing a third vehicle. Damage to Jackson's vehicle was moderate.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 12:43 p.m., at 1500 N. Clinton St., Samantha Davila, 20, Bowling Green, and Crystal Zuniga, 21, Hamler, were arrested for marijuana possession.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 1:57 p.m., Jason Lutts, 38, Middle Point, was served a warrant for theft. Lutts was taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 3:42 p.m., on Hobson and Shelby streets, a vehicle driven by Enedina Rivera, 75, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Quintin Iliff, 17, Napoleon. Both vehicles left the roadway where Iliff's vehicle struck a tree. Napoleon Fire and Rescue responded to possible injuries for both Rivera and Iliff, as well as suspected minor injuries for a 16 year-old passenger in Iliff's vehicle. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Rivera was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Friday, 12:29 p.m., on the westbound exit ramp on U.S. 24 and Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Gerald Wagner, 56, Leipsic, struck a vehicle driven by Alfonso Francisco, 70, Miami, Fla. Damage to Wagner's vehicle was heavy; damage to Francisco's vehicle was light. Francisco was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 12:25 p.m., on Ohio 613, just east of Road 131, a vehicle driven by Robert Scott, 37, 14507 County Road 163, Defiance, went left of center and left the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch along Road 131. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Scott was taken to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for possible injuries.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 1:51 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire  at 20277 Schick Road.

Fire — Tuesday, 2:13 p.m., firefighters were called to Pinehurst Drive for a fire on an equipment trailer.

Fire — Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire on Defiance-Paulding Line Road and Ohio 66.

Rescue— Tuesday, 3:08 p.m., Rescue squad was called to 27472 Ayersville Ave. for a motor vehicle accident.

