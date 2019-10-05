• Police reports
Defiance Police
Sept. 30, 7:32 a.m., on Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Robert Goshia, 21, 19867 Ohio 111, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Maureen Killion, 30, 14685 Ohio 111. Goshia was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 10:38 a.m., Amanda Engel, 32, 220 Catalina Drive, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Keck's Market, 1970 S. Jefferson Ave.
Thursday, 1:06 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Patricia Burch, 27, Oakwood, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Steven Cramer, 57, Cloverdale. Burch was cited for assured clear distance. Cramer was treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for a possible injury. Damage was light to the Cramer vehicle and heavy to the Burch vehicle.
Thursday, 6:54 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Oscar Urivez, 67, 744 Deerwood Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lisa Burrell, 56, 814 Village Lane. Urivez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Urivez vehicle and heavy to Burrell's.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7:17 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 00600 block of Township Road P, McClure.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 9:10 a.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1818 Scott St.
Friday, 3:47 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of North Perry Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 9 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.
Continental
Fire — Friday, 1:35 p.m., firefighters were called to County Road 25 for a report of an open burn that got out of control. Providing mutual aid was Miller City Fire Department.
