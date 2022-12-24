Area police reports
State patrol---
Dec. 16, 5:36 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Reese Brown, 17, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to miss a deer and left the roadway on the east side where it struck a pole. Brown was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Olga Reyna, 64, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Elliott Tempel, 32, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., at milepost 22 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound Plunkett's Pest Control vehicle driven by Jeffrey Holtgreven, 50, Findlay, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer on the driver's side.
Defiance sheriff---
Dec. 18, 11 p.m., on Ohio 281, near Harris Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Buckner Vida, 61, 743 Village Lane, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., at Blanchard and Cullen roads in Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Justin Stone, 22, 28457 Blanchard Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a dog owned by Kyle Gustwiller, 15912 Cullen Road.
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Andrew Bender, 23, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He appeared in court and was given a personal-recognizance bond, but then was incarcerated at CCNO after an outstanding warrant from adult probation was served to him.
Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., 221 S. Clinton St., Michael Ross Jr., 21, Muncie, Ind., was served a warrant from common pleas court on a violation of probation and community control. He was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., CCNO, warrants from common pleas court were issued to Geoffrey Drehobl, 35, Napoleon, for domestic violence; Sean Miller, 43, Liberty Center, for felonious assault; Elvin Yaxcal, 19, Hicksville, for interference with custody; Brenden Parker, 21, Defiance, for domestic violence; Nathan Gallant, 30, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance; Elliot Simmons, 33, Ney, for domestic violence; Marco Co Beb Co, 55, Hicksville, for rape; Benjamin Garrigus, 23, Bryan, for failure to comply with a signal or command of a police officer, vandalism of government property, improper use of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI.
Thursday, 11:43 a.m., at Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office transferred Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, to custody of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested him on a bench warrant and a warrant on indictment from common pleas court. Vold was taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a westbound Penske rental vehicle driven by Kevaughn Copeland, 32, Toledo, struck the driver's side of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by James Thomas, New Bavaria. Both vehicles had light damage, and Copeland was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Hicksville police---
Monday, 8:14 a.m., at Millcreek Drive and West Arthur Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Diana Chaney, 72, Hicksville, was struck by a vehicle driven by Sheila Slattery, 50, Hicksville. Both vehicles had light damage, and Slattery was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 2:49 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Homer Rodriguez, 58, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:16 a.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Shane Bostelman, 29, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:46 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of Township Road 187 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Angela Schmunk, 38, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it was struck by a deer.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 111, east of County Road 93 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by William DenHerder, 43, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Dec. 17, 8:55 a.m., near 107 Perry St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Shirley Boroff, 80, Paulding, sustained light damage when she attempted to parallel park and struck a parked vehicle owned by Juan Barajas, Paulding. When her vehicle struck Barajas' vehicle, it started a chain reaction, causing Barajas' vehicle to strike a parked vehicle owned by Jack Gerber, Paulding and then a parked vehicle owned by Darrell Jones, Mark Center. Barajas' vehicle had heavy damage and the other two had light damage. Boroff was cited for improper starting and backing.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 6:58 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tanya Robarge, 47, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., on County Road C in German Township, a westbound Three Cord Embroidery, LLC, vehicle driven by Todd Davis, 50, Napoleon, went left of center and sideswiped an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Aeschliman, 54, Wauseon, and debris from the crash struck an eastbound vehicle behind Aeschliman's driven by Jane Gearig, 70, Wauseon. Davis' vehicle and Aeschliman's had moderate damage and Gearig's had light damage.
Monday, 6:46 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Shook, 30, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 8:55 p.m., on County Road DE in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Carrie Pratt, 37, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck two deer and was struck by a third.
Wednesday, 12:24 p.m., at county roads 18 and F in Clinton Township, a northbound Amazon Logistics vehicle driven by Alex O'Donnell, 28, Sylvania, attempted a left turn and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Caleb Wyse, 28, Archbold. Wyse was taken by ALS 8-1 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and O'Donnell was cited for failure to yield.
Fire
Liberty-Washington Township---
Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 303 E. Maple St., Liberty Center. Upon arrival crews observed smoke from the roof and the fire was showing. Firefighters worked for several hours to fight the fire with heavy damage reported. The residents were not at home during the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.