• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 9 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Sutter, 27, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Baumgartner, 21, Carmel, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 6:43 p.m., on Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Jammie Richmond, 60, Pioneer, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Brittany Meade, 26, Napoleon. Richmond was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 3:47 p.m., Nikole Gribble, 25, 1058 Holgate Ave., and Danielle Raines, 36, 1054 Holgate Ave., were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Holgate Avenue.
Tuesday, 2:56 p.m., vehicles were egged at Bruce Kunesh Auto Sales, 1802 Baltimore Road.
Wednesday, 2:34 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1600 block of Westgate Drive.
Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Hobby Lobby, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound truck driven by Todd Shepard, 53, McClure, lost a tire that went across the median and struck two eastbound vehicles driven by Dorothy Sharp, 60, 28966 Steinmaier Road, and Rodger Hefflinger, 73, Napoleon. Damage was heavy to the Hefflinger vehicle and light to the others.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., on County Road 12 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Scarbrough, 70, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:07 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
• Fire
Jewell
Fire — Thursday, 6:45 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 06970 Domersville Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.
