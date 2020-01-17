• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 11:57 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Audrey Sonneberger, 26, Hicksville, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Sunday, 2:15 a.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Amy King, 44, 1567 S. Clinton St., struck a concrete culvert in the 1400 block. King was cited for OVI and failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 6:13 p.m., a cellphone and clothes were reported stolen from the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., a television was vandalized in the 600 block of Dakota Place.

Wednesday, 9:37 a.m., Chelsi Cohan, 32, 940 Washington Ave., was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the city. The incident was reported at the police department.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 12:36 p.m., a yard and fence in the 100 block of East Street, Liberty Center, were damaged by a vehicle that left scene.

Wednesday, 11:11 p.m., on Liberty Township Road 7, a vehicle driven by Blaise Miller, 19, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

