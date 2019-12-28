• Police reports

State Patrol

Dec. 21, 1:10 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Candie Deschamps, 48, Blissfield, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Dec. 22, 5 p.m., on Henry County Road 17B in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by William Mielke, 49, Rockville, Ind., was pulling farm equipment, which sideswiped an oncoming vehicle driven by Larry Steffen, 55, Leipsic. Damage was light to the vehicles. Mielke was cited for not pulling over.

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., on Henry County Road S in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Oakley Gonzales, 20, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 2 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Ladd, 16, Oakwood, struck a vehicle driven by Kristofer Kleman, 32, 939 Perry St. Ladd was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 3 p.m., a house was reportedly egged in the 900 block of East Second Street.

Thursday, 4:10 p.m., Scott Ward, 58, 41 Squires St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and also charged with obstructing official business. She was taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 10:50 p.m., Martin Guajardo, 71, and Joseph Guajardo, 73, 412 Highland St., were charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence. They were taken to CCNO.

Friday, 10:11 a.m., Adam Bauer, 35, 905 1/2 Latty St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 10:29 a.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 400 block of Summit Street.

Friday, 11:07 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Degler Street.

Friday, 12:32 p.m., a window was reported broken in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 6:14 p.m., on Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Jerry Boden, 49, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 10:08 a.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Kathryn Oberhaus, 34, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Alivia Stevens, 22, Napoleon. Damage was light to the Stevens vehicle, while the Oberhaus vehicle was not damaged.

Wauseon Police

Thursday, 6:16 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, vehicles driven by Matthew Foster, 31, Archbold, and Michelle Roberts, 38, Wauseon, each pulled from parking lots and collided on the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicles.

• Fire

Defiance

Fire — Friday, 8:23 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1420 Ralston Ave.

