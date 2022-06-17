Napoleon Police---

Wednesday, 6:11 p.m., at 712 W. Clinton St., Vincent Mathers, 69, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff---

Tuesday, 5:46 a.m., on County Road 138, west of County Road 171 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Drayson Wenzlick, 25, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Wenzlick was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., on County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Iestyn Siders, 18, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it attempted to back up and crossed from a private drive across the county road and came to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control.

Fulton Sheriff---

Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., on U.S. 20A, a westbound vehicle driven by Wesley Moll, 66, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a tree branch in the roadway.

Wauseon Police---

Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., at 1398 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Sean Rodriguez, 22, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it drifted off the roadway and struck a mailbox.

Williams Sheriff---

Tuesday, 9:34 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Josiah Wilmot, 38, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

