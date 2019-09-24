• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 8:28 p.m., on Ohio 49, a vehicle driven by Jon Hutchins, 50, Edon, left the roadway and struck a mailbox and the Florence Township Fire Department building. Hutchins was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:55 p.m., an grain auger being pulled by a vehicle driven by James Friedel, 49, Montpelier, was left extended and struck two electrical lines, which were brought down. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Sept. 17, 5:35 p.m., on Ralston Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michael Lynn, 35, 584 Briarheath Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Timothy Rickabaugh, 58, 1704 Woodhurst Drive, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Heidi Westrick, 46, 212 Westfield Ave. Lynn was cited for assured clear distance. Treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department were Rickabaugh and Westrick. Damage was heavy to the Rickabaugh and Westrick vehicles and light to the Lynn vehicle.
Sept. 18, 6:28 a.m., on Carter Road, a vehicle driven by Melinda Sandys, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:03 p.m., on Second Street, a vehicle driven by Tamela Thomas, 61, Hamler, attempted to parallel park and struck a parked vehicle owned by Sally Grosenbacher, 1009 Greenbriar Lane. Thomas was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 4:26 p.m., at East Second and Degler streets, vehicles driven by Bobbie Spilker, 42, 534 Degler St., and Rodney Hamilton, 43, Fostoria, collided. Spilker was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to Spilker's vehicle and moderate to Hamilton's.
Friday, 12:50 a.m., on Fort Street, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Abner, 29, 109 Main St., backed from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle owned Cory Loftin, 214 Clinton St. Abner was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to Loftin's vehicle, while Abner's was not damaged.
Friday, 8:33 a.m., at East Second and Main streets, a vehicle driven by Julie Burke, 29, Continental, turned and collided with a vehicle driven by Charles Jimenez, 31, 830 Jefferson Ave. Burke was cited for failure to yield. The drivers and their passengers were treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department. Damage was moderate to the Burke vehicle and heavy the Jimenez vehicle.
Friday, 9:56 a.m., on Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Lora Vold, 45, 12253 Fruit Ridge Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Stephen Farber, 35, 08525 Glenburg Road. Vold was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Farber vehicle and heavy to the Vold vehicle.
Friday, 12:36 p.m., Daniel Ordway, 25, 1221 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 2:50 p.m., a wallet and cash were reported stolen from the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Maria Castillo, 60, 1129 Jefferson Ave., backed from a driveway and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Crystal Gee, 43, Melrose. Castillo was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 4:31 p.m., Angela Adolf, 39, 860 McKinley St., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 12:46 a.m., Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., was charged with burglary, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Saturday, 12:34 p.m., wallet and cash were reported stolen from vehicle parked in the 400 block of Juliet Street.
Saturday, 11:04 p.m., Gabriel Mansfield, 29, Holgate, was charged with OVI and improper parking after a welfare check at Jefferson Avenue and Second Street.
Monday, 8:33 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Monday, 10:16 a.m., counterfeit money was reported in the 1700 block of South Clinton Street.
Monday, 12:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Sept. 17, 14:27 p.m., on Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Makenzie Boecker, 16, Holgate, left the roadway and rolled, coming to rest in a field. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Boecker was taken by Holgate EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Saturday, 8:38 p.m., Katherine Cain, 30, Napoleon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident on County Road 3, Washington Township.
Saturday, 10:07 p.m., on Ohio 110, a vehicle driven by Maddison Kinner, 20, Perrysburg, struck a guardrail while attempted to turn. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:10 p.m., on Ohio 109, a vehicle driven by Robin Faehnle, 41, Delta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:36 a.m., a bridge sign was reported stolen from County Road S3.
Sunday, 10:55 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 00300 block of County Road H, Holgate. It was recovered in Defiance County.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., Kenneth Lorton III, 31, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Saturday, 11:56 a.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., Wesley Kirby, 42, no permanent address, was charged with possession of narcotics after an alleged incident in the 900 block of American Road and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Sunday, 11:11 a.m., Jeffrey Nadeau Jr., 34, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1100 block of East Riverview Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:17 p.m., Ronald Beals, 37, Napoleon, was charged with drug abuse after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Webster Street and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 3:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 605 Riverside Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 6:06 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burning complaint at 20373 Cromley Road.
Highland Township
Fire — Friday, 7:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a leaf fire at 26810 Elizabeth St.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 8 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 330 S. Maplewood St.
Fire — Monday, 4:10 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of electric lines down at 132 E. Mulberry St.
