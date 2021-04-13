• Police reports
State Patrol
April 6, 3:55 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Rhees Andrews, 17, Oakwood, was struck by debris falling from a vehicle driven by Charles Combs, 45, Paulding. Damage to Andrews' vehicle was light.
April 6, 4:35 a.m., on Road 107 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle Jordan Leverton, 20, Van Wert, left the roadway on the opposite side of the road, striking a telephone box and a utility pole. The vehicle then struck another utility pole before coming to rest off the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Leverton was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Dorothy Sprow, 95, Sherwood, was traveling east on Chicago Street when it failed to stop at a stop sign. A vehicle driven by James Bruce, 38, Bryan, was struck by Sprow's vehicle, causing heavy damage. Sprow's vehicle also had heavy damage. Sprow left the scene of the accident before authorities arrived. Sprow was cited with running a stop sign.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Simon, 20, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 3:07 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Ney, a vehicle driven by Timothy Hadde, 63, Findlay, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Charles Watkins, 74, Camden, Mich., forcing Hadde's vehicle off the road where it struck a stop sign. Hadde was taken by Delaware Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injury. Watkins was cited for failure to control his vehicle. Damage to Watkins' vehicle was light; damage to Hadde's vehicle was heavy.
Friday, 3:14 p.m., at Switzer Road west of Haller Street in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tammy Black, 39, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, was struck by a falling tree blown over by strong wind. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Police
Friday, 7:48 a.m., at 611 Ottawa Ave., the front door of Ensign's Pub was shattered by a round projectile. No suspects reported.
Saturday, 2:18 a.m., on Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Chelsea Fleetwood, 26, Holgate, was stopped for a minor infraction when an open container was found in the vehicle. Fleetwood was cited for the open container and OVI and released.
Saturday, 3:27 a.m., at 905 Wesley St., officers charged Toby O'Hara, 25, same address, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. O'Hara was released.
Sunday, 4:56 a.m., at 501 Hopkins St., Unit 2A, officers were called for a disturbance. Herbert Lovell, 56, same address, was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal mischief and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:05 a.m., on Latchaw Drive just north of High Street, a vehicle driven by Irma Ramirez, 57, 1863 State Service Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 8:16 a.m., at 19492 State Route 637, in Auglaize Township, a warrant from the Defiance County Municipal Court was served to Daniel Ordway, 27, Oakwood. Ordway posted bond and was released.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:14 p.m., at 145 S. Main St., Hamler, deputies arrested Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, on a warrant from Putnam County.
Friday, 11:04 p.m., at 615 Third St., Hamler, deputies were called for a domestic violence incident. Brandon Rosebrook, 32, Hamler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:14 a.m., at 636 W. Clinton St., Kimberly Schreiber, 41, Napoleon, was arrested for violating a TPO.
Saturday, 12:16 p.m., at 2395 Scott St., Neil Hoffman, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Toledo Police Department. At 11:43 p.m., he was stopped on a traffic violation and cited for fictitious license plates.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., at the intersection of Maple Street and Shelby Avenue, Deivy Umana-Martinez, 22, Fort Wayne, Ind., was cited for drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, 12:05 p.m., at 1290 Independence Drive, a warrant on escape charges was served to Seth Okuley, 23, address unknown, and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, at midnight, on Ohio 111 in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Sydney McCullough, 19, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.