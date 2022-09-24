Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Sept. 17, 7:02 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Whitney Walters, 22, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:19 a.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Suzanna Keegan, 27, Hicksville, was served a warrant from common pleas court and taken from Wood County Jail to CCNO.
Monday, 7:11 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Damien Bell, 23, Antwerp, was taken from Paulding County Jail to CCNO on a warrant for five counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Monday, 7:25 p.m., at 701 S. Harrison St., Sherwood, Jason Rohdy, 37, Paulding, was arrested for criminal mischief. He was released with a summons to appear in court.
Tuesday, 5:52 a.m., at Ohio 18 and Clearview Drive in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mercedes Moncivais, 30, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to avoid a head-on collision with an unidentified vehicle, left the roadway on the south side and came to rest in a ditch.
Tuesday, 9:57 a.m., at Solon Police Department, Solon, Anthony Thomas, 52, Bedford, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance juvenile court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., at 110 Widmer St., Jacob Zipfel, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court and taken to Four County Juvenile Detention Center, then moved to CCNO.
Wednesday, 6:44 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Walter Cassoday, 50, Griffith, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:44 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Samantha Bussing, 35, 24428 Bowman Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Mark Riebesehl, 56, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance common pleas and released on a bond of personal recognizance.
Wednesday, 12:23 p.m., 500 Perry St., Paulding, Jason Fisher, 46 Antwerp, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance probate court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:40 a.m., on Ohio 66, just south of Steinberger Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Clayton Walker, 28, 14691 Power Dam Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Mark Maney, 44, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court, and released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Thursday, 1:06 p.m., at CCNO, warrants from common pleas court were served upon Whitney Walters, 22, Defiance; Donell Smith Jr., 32, Defiance; Terrell McKinsey, 23, Defiance; Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding; and Joshua Weber, 29, Defiance.
Friday, 10:29 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Katina Ward, 45, Defiance, was served a warrant from common pleas court. After a court appearance she was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Friday, 12:06 p.m., in Van Wert, Aaron Bradley, 37, Bryan, was arrested by Van Wert police on a warrant from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 12:32 p.m., on North Clinton Street, at the eastbound U.S. 24 off ramp, a southbound vehicle driven by Pamela Black, 63, 878 Circle Drive, was struck by a vehicle driven by David Allshouse, 86, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage, and Allshouse was cited for failure to yield.
Wednesday, 5:38 p.m., at 645 Riverside Drive, Amber Urbina, 38, 645 Riverside Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:27 p.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road U in Archbold, a northbound motorcycle driven by Codie Ledford, 29, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it crashed in the roadway due to an altercation between the driver and passenger. Both Ledford and passenger, Madelyn Coressel, 26, 28035 Mekus Road, had minor injuries, but were not treated. Ledford was cited for failure to control and arrested for domestic violence, and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:37 p.m., at 846 County Road 13 A, Marion Township, Dustin Patty, 37, New Bavaria, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and Yeager Street, in a traffic stop, Marco Briseno, 23, Holgate was cited for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 12:58 p.m., at 835 Monroe St., Tiffanie Lambert, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for felony assault and taken to CCNO. She was also arrested at 2:49 p.m. Thursday at 725 Westmoreland Ave. on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at 61 Cedarbook Ave., Paige Shomsky, 26, Napoleon, was arrested for theft.
Thursday, 5:23 p.m., at 1895 Oakwood Ave., Jimmie Carros III, 32, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and handed over to the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Friday, 3:57 a.m., at CCNO, Tiffanie Lambert, 31, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., on Ohio 500, east of County Road 33 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Corbin Linder, 25, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Sept. 18, 10:39 a.m., on County Road D in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amy Murrey, 32, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Defiance---
Thursday, 7:39 a.m., firefighters were called to 1115 Grove St. to extinguish an electrical fire on the porch. Firefighters found an outside receptacle smoking and doused it after checking for fire extension in the wall space.
Tiffin Township---
Thursday, 8:43 a.m., firefighters were called to 1270 West St., Evansport, for a possible electrical fire. Firefighters found no fire showing and investigated.
